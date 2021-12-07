If you’re looking for some great last minute headphone deals — or Sony headphone deals more specifically — to gift this holiday season, look no further than this great deal at Adorama, which has knocked $100 off the industry-leading Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones. This deal has them going for only $248, down from their regular price of $348, and Adorama has even included a free Powerbank, great for charging mobile devices while on the go, with purchase of the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones. It’s a great deal that’s in stock and ready to ship, and can be wrapped up and under the tree in time for the holidays.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are some of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market. In fact, we think they’re the best headphones, which can you read about in our Sony WH-1000XM4 review. They’re made for studio professionals and home theater enthusiasts alike, as they are comfortable, great looking, and produce high-quality sound that will immerse you in your movies and music. They connect easily to compatible devices, which include televisions, sound systems, and just about any mobile device.

Included with the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones as part of this deal is a powerbank, which is an external, mobile battery you can plug an array of devices into for charging. This combines well with the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones, especially if taking your music on the go is a consideration. Whether it’s on a bus, in a coffee shop, or walking around the city or campus, if your Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones go dead, you’ll have an easily accessible way to charge them with the powerbank.

One of the best Sony WH-1000XM4 deals you’ll find this holiday season, this discount at Adorama of $100 makes the industry-leading headphones a steal. Both the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones and a free, bundled power bank can be had for only $248. Limited quantity is available, but this deal can make it to your doorstep in time for the holidays if you act now.

