Given that Christmas is just around the corner, it’s prudent to keep an eye out for any great headphone deals that you can grab. Well, luckily for you, Sony has discounted two of their best headsets, which also happen to be overall great headsets to begin with. First, you have the WF-1000XM4 reduced by $32 down to $248, and then there are the WH-1000XM4, which has been reduced by $102 down to $248.00. So essentially, you can take your pick depending on whether you prefer going over-ear or in-ear.

Sony WF-1000XM4 – $248, was $280

While the WF-1000XM4 costs a pretty penny, it’s jam-packed with features, from active noise canceling, to an on-board processor, and it can even restore compressed files in real time to better quality. Combine that with wind noise reduction, an IPX4 rating, and a larger 6mm driver means that you can go out and about in your day without having to worry about the loud noises of the world around you intruding into your music listening or streaming. It also supports the majority of virtual assistants like Google Assistant and Alex, which let you not only control your paired devices but even the earphones themselves, for example, by saying, “Alexa, turn off noise cancellation.”

Sony WH-1000XM4, $248 was $350

While the WH-1000XM4 is down to the same price as the WF-1000XM4, it’s actually one of the more significant Sony headphone deals, especially given the more considerable reduction of $102. Of course, it has some of the same features as the earbuds, but with a few upgrades thrown in. It has better noise canceling capabilities and a really interesting Adaptive Sound Control feature that automatically detects whether you are walking, running, or traveling in noisy areas and adjusts accordingly. You also get a 30-hour battery life and the added comfort of the headband for those extra 30 hours.

If you order quickly enough, you can probably grab either set of phones before their deals run out and have them in time for Christmas, but if you miss out, especially on the headphones, you can still check out some of our other Sony WH-1000XM4 deals that you can grab.

