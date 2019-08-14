Share

Long hours of travel can be boring without some entertainment. Your smartphone might come in handy, but you cannot go all out on its volume speaker if you’re in public transport. In times like this, you’ll need a noise-canceling headphone that you can use for private listening. Whether you’re on out of town vacations or business tours, a wireless headphone will be your best bud on the entire trip.

If you’re in the market for top-tiered over-ear headphones, the Sennheiser wireless headphones with a noise-canceling feature are just right for you. It might be a bit pricey compared to others, but today is your best chance to get yours as Amazon cut up to 34% on its price. We’ve picked the best pairs available under its name and listed it here.

SENNHEISER HD 4.50 SE WIRELESS NOISE CANCELLING HEADPHONES, BLACK (AMAZON EXCLUSIVE) – 25% OFF

For music aficionados with active lifestyles, the Sennheiser HD 4.50 Special Edition will give you almost everything you wished for on a headphone. It has a Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, an outstanding wearing comfort, instinctive ease of use, and striking robust sound.

This stylish over-the-ear headset highlights the Sennheiser NoiseGard active noise cancellation feature as it lets you enjoy music, movies, or phone calls in peace — even in public areas. It virtually reduces unwanted ambient sounds on a plane, train, or loud streets so you can relax and focus on the music.

The patented drivers equipped in the Sennheiser HD 4.50 produces a detailed, balanced, and powerful sound with pleasing dynamic bass. You can enjoy up to 19 hours of battery life if the NoiseGard is active, while it will take up to 25 hours if not. You can still listen through your headphones even if the juice is out as it functions with a detachable cable.

Normally priced at $200, Amazon cuts $50 off its price making it now available for only $150.

SENNHEISER PXC 550 WIRELESS NOISE CANCELLING BLUETOOTH HEADPHONES — 29% OFF

Like the HD 4.50, the Sennheiser PXC 550 also has NoiseGard adaptive noise cancellation that secures excellent sound quality in every setting. Its triple-mic design gives you business-class conversations with exceptional vocal accuracy.

The PXC 550 packs up to 30 hours of battery life on a single full charge, as it is powered by Lithium Polymer batteries. It wirelessly pairs on your device through Bluetooth version 4.2 technology.

The Sennheiser boasts its intuitive touch control and just tapping the earcup allows you to accept an incoming call. It automatically turns on or off when you fold its earcups. It also has voice prompts and NFC pairing connectivity for added convenience.

You can get this now on Amazon for only $249 instead of $350 and save a whopping $101.

