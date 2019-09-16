With so much noise going around, tuning in to your playlist can sometimes be your only refuge. A solid pair of headphones could be the best functional accessory you’ll have on the go but you can always up the ante by exploring noise-canceling options. That said, Sennheiser is no less of a reputable brand that stands alongside Bose and Sony in delivering supreme audio quality. If you’re hindered by thoughts of a hefty payment, Amazon cuts through cost and noise with the Sennheiser HD 4.50 Special Edition, now $70 less. This discount delivers robust sound for $130 instead of $200.

The Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE is one of the most affordable sets of noise-canceling cans you’ll find in today’s bustling market. It sports a laid-back design with an understated matte-black finish and chrome accents surrounding the memory-foam-cushioned earcups and headband. The all-plastic construction makes it cost-efficient and lightweight at only 238 grams while the foldable frame and side-swiveling earcups make storage hassle-free. As for controls, Sennheiser makes it easy to configure music playback, incoming calls, and volume on the right earcup along with a MicroUSB slot for recharging. The left ear cup contains the NFC (near field communication) chip for quick and seamless pairing with compatible smart devices.

Active noise cancellation is certainly one of the prime features Sennheiser’s HD 4.50 is banking on. Needless to say, an unadulterated listening experience, as well as clear crisp calls, are both possible with NoiseGard tech, which virtually eliminates unwanted ambient sound through its dual omnidirectional microphones. This feature is matched with a frequency response of 18 – 22,000Hz that gives way to a deep resounding bass that continues to be well balanced through the mids and highs.

Wireless freedom and ease of movement are backed up with the aptX certified Bluetooth 4.0 technology. Sennheiser may have cut the cord for the HD 4.50 SE but you’ll find its signature sound at home and uncompromised with its proprietary drivers in place. Portability is pushed to its limits with a long battery life that stretches up to 19 hours with active noise cancellation employed and up to 25 hours without. You may also opt for a passive and wired listening session with the inclusion of a 3.5mm audio cable and jack should you happen to run out of juice.

The Sennheiser HD 4.50 Special Edition is great for anyone looking to snag a pair of noise-canceling wireless headphones that give you real bang for your buck. Its overall quality manifests in its design and build while functionality translates to the bulk of features attached. Amazon simply puts the cherry on top with a 35% price cut that lets you have these headphones for $70 less than usual.

