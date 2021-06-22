Prime Day is crashing down around us as the fun and deals are coming to an end. We’re so close, and the prices are on the verge of returning to normal. We have no idea how to feel about it. Luckily, there are still plenty of Prime Day deals available to raise our spirits, and yours!

Amid the smart TVs, the computers, the air fryers, and all the home goods, we’ve been silently watching, waiting, hoping for some awesome smart lighting deals to arrive. Amazon might not have delivered just yet, but Best Buy sure did! You can grab a two-pack of the LIFX Color E26 smart bulbs for $50, or a four-pack of the C by GE Full Color smart bulbs for $65! See the deals below for more info!

LIFX Color E26 Edison Screw Smart Bulbs (2-Pack) — $50, was $65

Bask in a bright, vibrant glow of colors with this two-pack of LIFX Color smart bulbs. They have a brightness rating of 800 lumens, but they can be dimmed. With built-in Wi-Fi, you don’t need to connect to a hub or install other hardware. They also work with all voice assistants, including Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant. Best Buy has knocked $15 off the full price ($65). That’s $50 for two Wi-Fi-ready smart bulbs, and free shipping is included!

C by GE Full Color Smart Bulbs (4-Pack) — $65, was $85

These GE bulbs are compatible with the Cync app, and they connect via Wi-Fi — no hub or additional devices required. Just screw in the bulbs and go! They work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can control them with your voice. Using the mobile app, you can set up schedules, timers, adjust colors, create colorful scenes, and much more. Best Buy is offering the four-pack of C by GE Full Color smart bulbs for $20 off the list price of $85. That brings the total to $65 for four smart bulbs, with free shipping.

More Prime Day smart home deals available now

Want to see some of the other awesome Prime Day smart home deals that are available? Our panel of experts scooped up all of the best ones for you below!

