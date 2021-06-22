  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Get the smart lights you’ve always wanted for almost nothing during Prime Day

By

Prime Day is crashing down around us as the fun and deals are coming to an end. We’re so close, and the prices are on the verge of returning to normal. We have no idea how to feel about it. Luckily, there are still plenty of Prime Day deals available to raise our spirits, and yours!

Amid the smart TVs, the computers, the air fryers, and all the home goods, we’ve been silently watching, waiting, hoping for some awesome smart lighting deals to arrive. Amazon might not have delivered just yet, but Best Buy sure did! You can grab a two-pack of the LIFX Color E26 smart bulbs for $50, or a four-pack of the C by GE Full Color smart bulbs for $65! See the deals below for more info!

LIFX Color E26 Edison Screw Smart Bulbs (2-Pack) — $50, was $65

LIFX Color E26 Edison Smart Bulbs 2-Pack

Bask in a bright, vibrant glow of colors with this two-pack of LIFX Color smart bulbs. They have a brightness rating of 800 lumens, but they can be dimmed. With built-in Wi-Fi, you don’t need to connect to a hub or install other hardware. They also work with all voice assistants, including Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant. Best Buy has knocked $15 off the full price ($65). That’s $50 for two Wi-Fi-ready smart bulbs, and free shipping is included!

C by GE Full Color Smart Bulbs (4-Pack) — $65, was $85

C by GE Full Color Smart Bulbs 4-pack

These GE bulbs are compatible with the Cync app, and they connect via Wi-Fi — no hub or additional devices required. Just screw in the bulbs and go! They work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can control them with your voice. Using the mobile app, you can set up schedules, timers, adjust colors, create colorful scenes, and much more. Best Buy is offering the four-pack of C by GE Full Color smart bulbs for $20 off the list price of $85. That brings the total to $65 for four smart bulbs, with free shipping.

More Prime Day smart home deals available now

Want to see some of the other awesome Prime Day smart home deals that are available? Our panel of experts scooped up all of the best ones for you below!

Aqara Camera Hub G2H

$65 $75
Aqara G2H makes your home as smart as it is secure. Featuring HomeKit Security Video, two-way audio, and night vision. Also, a Zigbee control center linking all Aqara child devices.
Buy Now

Yale Assure Lock SL with Z-Wave

$154 $219
Move over, keys. The Assure Lock SL allows you to lock and unlock your door anywhere by adding the smart lock to Samsung Smart Things or other compatible Z-Wave smart home or alarm system and app.
Buy at Amazon

August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Wi-Fi Bridge

$165 $230
With its minimalist design, the August Smart Lock Pro doesn't look like your traditional smart lock, but that's a good thing because it has everything you need to keep your home protected.
Buy at Amazon

August Smart Lock (3rd gen)

$110 $150
Secure your home with the August Smart Lock. In addition to locking/unlocking your door, control keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes, all from your phone.
Buy at Amazon
Refurbished

Instant Pot DUO60 (6 Quart)

$80 $89
The Instant Pot is a fantastic cooking machine that lets you cook delicious, slow-cook meals and more in just minutes. This 6-quart option is the most popular size and best-selling model.
Buy at Amazon

Google Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen)

$200 $250
Take control of your home's heating and cooling without lifting a finger with Nest. From learning your habits to regulating your home's temperature, the Nest Learning Thermostat will save you money.
Buy at Best Buy
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day monitor deals for 2021

best monitors ces 2021 hp monitor 2

Best Prime Day MacBook deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 MacBook Deals

Best Prime Day laptop deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 Laptop Deals

Best Prime Day Chromebook deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 Chromebook Deals

Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 Gaming Laptop Deals

The best Fitbit Charge 4 deal right now is at Amazon for Prime Day

fitbit charge 4 deal amazon black friday 2020 lifestyle image

The best Lenovo monitor deal right now is at Amazon for Prime Day

Turned on 27-inch Lenovo QHD Monitor with various apps open and displayed on screen.

The best Powerbeats Pro deal is at Amazon right now for Prime Day

beats powerbeats pro colors 1

Best Prime Day smartphone deals for 2021: Get the best deals right now

iPhone 11 Pro

The best Sony WH-1000XM4 headphone deal is at Amazon right now for Prime Day

Sony WH-1000XM4

The best Apple Watch Series 6 deal is at Walmart right now for Prime Day

apple watch series 6 six month review update my photo

The best gaming monitor deal is at Dell right now for Prime Day

Dell S2421HGF 24-Inch Gaming Monitor

The best Bose 700 headphone deal is at Amazon right now for Prime Day

Bose 700 Wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling Headphones