Smartwatches, originally a niche item for tech geeks, have come a long way. Today’s smart wearables are a far cry from the blocky, rubberized devices that you could spot on someone’s wrist from across the street. Fashion-forward brands like Kate Spade and Michael Kors have gotten in on the trend, offering their own smartwatches for women that combine classic aesthetics with modern smart capabilities. A number of them are on sale right now, too, so if you’re shopping for Mother’s Day gifts or just want to smarten up your own style game, we’ve rounded up the best deals below.

Kate Spade Scallop

Kate Spade makes what might be our favorite of all of the smartwatches for women that are on the market today: the Scallop. With its round metal case and traditional-looking band options, the Kate Spade Scallop doesn’t scream “smartwatch,” but it’s packed with modern tech features including a large full-color touchscreen, smartphone connectivity (for sending messages and other notifications to your wrist), and activity tracking.

Android users can even reply to messages directly from the watch, and Google Assistant allows for voice control as well. The Scallop comes in a few different case and band color combos, and is on sale right now for as low as $192.50 on Amazon right now.

Fossil Q Venture HR

Fossil is one of the most prolific brands when it comes to classic-looking smartwatches, and its Q Venture HR is a perfect example of this design ethos. The Fossil Q Venture HR is the upgraded version of the original Q Venture, featuring the same great Wear OS-based smart capabilities along with a few improvements: Most notably, the Venture HR packs an added wrist sensor that monitors your heart rate, built-in GPS tracking, and NFC which allows for Google Pay, making this more feature-rich than most other fashion-focused smartwatches for women.

Walmart has the all-metal Fossil Q Venture HR on sale right now in a variety of colors (rose gold and silver, with or without the “glitz” diamond accents) for $199, saving you $75 off of its normal price tag.

Apple Watch Series 3

The Apple Watch Series 3 might be the least “stylish” wearable on our roundup, but since it’s arguably the best (and most popular) smartwatch on the market – and because it’s on sale right now in the wake of the Series 4 release – it deserves a spot on our list. Although it’s not as traditional-looking as our other picks, the Series 3 still boasts a sleek design with that classic Apple polish and aesthetic that makes it a fine option for wearers who don’t mind the more “techie” look. It’s also the best pick for iPhone users, as most Wear OS watches have more limited functionality with iOS devices.

Naturally, the Apple Watch Series 3 has a lot of superb smart features, too, from fitness tracking functions to its smooth and intuitive WatchOS software. Aside from its excellent build quality, this is really the main reason it has managed to dominate a market where other makers haven’t enjoyed as much success. An $80 savings means you can grab the Apple Watch Series 3 for just $199 right now.

Michael Kors Access Sofie

Many smartwatches, even fashionable ones, look and feel a bit bulky and puck-like on the wrist due to the large LCD displays. If slim wrists have kept you away from these wearable gadgets, then the super-sleek Michael Kors Access Sofie might be the answer. This great-looking accessory doesn’t sacrifice style for utility, though: Its stainless steel case is thinner and lighter than most others, but under the hood, you’ve still got all of the convenience of a modern Wear OS smartwatch, including a color touchscreen, smartphone notifications, music playback, activity tracking, and more. (It does unfortunately lack a GPS, however.)

The Michael Kors Access Sofie isn’t just the best-looking model among these smartwatches for women (at least in the opinion of our review team), it’s also the best deal on our roundup: A juicy 43% discount knocks $151 off the price, letting you grab one in a variety of different colors for $199 ahead of Mother’s Day.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals, Mother’s Day discounts, spring sales, and much more on our curated deals page.