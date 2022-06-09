Hurry – Best Buy is having a rare sale on Sonos portable speakers

Sonos speakers consistently get top rankings in sound quality, but top-rated audio equipment doesn’t come cheap. Venturing outside our homes is especially attractive this year due to the easing of cautions about pandemic viral infections and because the near-summer season’s weather beckons. If you want to take your music or other streaming audio content with you as you travel about and settle down for a bit in an old favorite or newly discovered outdoor spot, look for Bluetooth speaker deals that can go with you. Best Buy has just sprung a welcome opportunity: a rare sale on Sonos portable speakers. The two Sonos smart portable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speakers on sale below connect to audio sources via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. You can use them with your home Wi-Fi network at home and then switch to Bluetooth when you travel. So check them out, but don’t take too long — a sale this rare may disappear at any time.

Sonos Roam Smart Portable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Speaker — $143, was $180

You will not go wrong buying the Sonos Roam Smart Portable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Speaker, especially when it’s on sale. With the Roam’s dual wireless connectivity you can listen to audio with no compromises whether you are on your home Wi-Fi network or in the field connected to a mobile device via Bluetooth. The Roam’s portability factors get high marks, especially with a speaker that weighs just under 15 ounces and runs for up to 10 hours per battery charge. Rated IP67 waterproof and dustproof, the Roam has silicon end caps that protect it and enable it to withstand submersion in one meter of water for up to 30 minutes. Sonos Automatic Trueplay optimizes the sound from the Roam’s separate tweeter and woofer based on surroundings and music type. You can control the Sonos Roam in many ways, including the Sonos app, Apple AirPlay 2, or, when you’re at home connected by Wi-Fi, with voice commands for Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, both of which are built into the Roam. We get it, when you’re scouring home theater guides for guidance on the best speakers you might tend to pass on Bluetooth and Wi-Fi-enabled portable speakers, but the Sonos Roam’s many positive reviews might convince you to change your mind. Save $37 today and snag the Sonos Roam Smart Portable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speaker for $143 instead of the usual $180.

Sonos Move Smart Portable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Speaker — $319, was $400

Looking for even more audio wonderfulness? Take everything positive we wrote about the Sonos Roam Smart Portable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Speaker and start adding more to appreciate the Sonos Move Smart Portable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Speaker. Best Buy’s deal for the Sonos Move is one of the best Sonos deals and sales we’ve seen. The Move has two matched digital amplifiers, a downward-firing tweeter, and an integrated mid-w00fer for deep bass and mid-range vocal frequencies. Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa are both built-in and the Sonos Move is Apple Airplay 2-enabled. The Sonos Move is weatherproof and also drop-resistant. Its IP56 rating means the speaker is protected from humidity, rain, snow, dust, salt spray, UV, and extreme high and low temperatures. Normally $400, Best Buy has the Sonos Move on sale for $319, an $81 savings. Act now while this sale is still alive and you can be the party.

