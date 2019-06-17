Share

Rumors of Sony PlayStation 5 is good news for PS4 gamers looking for gaming discounts. Walmart is currently offering a $20 discount on the Sony PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 Controller.

The DualShock 4 features familiar controls to its predecessor while incorporating new features. This controller was originally priced at $60, but Walmart slashed its price to just $40.

The DualShock 4’s design was revamped to make it much rounder and sleeker so it’s more comfortable to hold. The new touchpad and speaker give the controller a futuristic feel, and it’s also larger than the DualShock 3, which was criticized for being too small.

The analog sticks are smaller and were redesigned with protruding rings on the thumbsticks to be more ergonomic. The face buttons are now very tactile and produce clicks when pressed. The D-Pad is a bit larger and more comfortable to use. The shoulder buttons and triggers were also redesigned to fit the controller’s new look.

New features include the touchpad, speaker, and light bar. The touchpad replaces the Start and Select buttons from the DualShock 3. It can register two touch points. as well as other swiping gestures, although its functionality varies depending on the game. A built-in speaker was added to increase player immersion by playing sounds through the controller speaker rather than through the TV speakers. The light bar provides some dynamics in games. It can also be picked up by the PS camera for motion detection.

DualShock 4 also upgraded its connectivity. It has three separate ports: A micro USB port, an extension port, and a 5mm jack. The micro USB port is for charging and wired connection. The extension port is for the charging station and other accessories, while the 5mm jack is for headphones, speakers, and mic.

One of the best features of the DualShock 4 is its compatibility with Windows-based PCs. Third-party applications such as Steam and DS4Windows support this controller, so you can just plug in the DualShock 4 to your PC and let these applications run to enjoy PC gaming with a controller. You can even connect this controller to DS4Windows wirelessly via Bluetooth.

If you want to enjoy the best Sony PS4 gaming experience, the DualShock 4 is definitely for you. Get one from Walmart for only $40.

