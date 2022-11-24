 Skip to main content
This PS5 controller Black Friday deal drops the price by $20

Aaron Mamiit
By
Geoff Keighley holding DualSense.

The Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller is currently available as part of Walmart Black Friday deals for just $49 after a $20 discount to its original price of $69. If you need a second controller to play couch co-op, or a spare to swap in for your first one on the chance that it runs out of charge while you’re in the middle of a boss fight, here’s your chance from this year’s Black Friday deals to get one for cheaper than usual. There’s a possibility that stocks are running out though, as more than 1,000 units have been sold over the past 24 hours — you better send in your order while the offer’s still online.

Why you should buy the Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller

The PlayStation 5 continues to dominate the gaming industry, and one of the reasons behind its popularity is the Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller. The controller’s innovations include its adaptive triggers, which can create a sense of resistance when players press the triggers, and haptic feedback, which improves upon the rumble mechanics in the PlayStation 4‘s DualShock controllers. Combined, these features add a tactile element to playing games on the PlayStation 5. Some of the best PS5 games see their gameplay elevated thanks to the DualSense controller. For example, the adaptive triggers unlocks alternate fire modes and quirks for guns in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and the haptic feedback simulates soft raindrops and slimy parasitic squirming in Returnal.

The DualSense controller comes with a built-in accelerometer and gyroscope to enable motion control for certain games, and it can be charged via a USB Type-C cable. The controller also has a built-in microphone and speaker, so you can communicate with your teammates during online multiplayer matches without needing a headset.

While there will be a lot of eyes on possible PlayStation 5 discounts in the PS5 Black Friday deals, gamers who already own the console may want to stock up on accessories like the Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller. It’s available from Walmart at $20 off, which lowers its price to $49 from its sticker price of $69. It’s unclear how long the offer will last because it’s been selling very quickly, so if you need another controller for your PlayStation 5, don’t waste time thinking about it. Finalize your purchase for the Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller immediately.

