  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Sony WH-1000XM3 discounted by $150 — and they’re our favorite headphones

By
Sony WH-1000XM3

Want the very best headphones — for less? Do we ever have a deal for you. When looking at headphones, there are a few things you need to keep in mind other than just price, even when you’re browsing the amazing sales in these Sony headphone deals, Sony WH1000-XM4 deals, and other headphone deals. You need to think about sound quality, comfort, and active noise cancelation (ANC), and one model that gets top marks across the board is the Sony WH-1000XM3. Right now at Best Buy, you can get them for $150 off. They’re down to only $200, a steep drop from their regular price of $350 — only for a limited time.

“You can’t buy a better pair of wireless, noise-canceling headphones” than the Sony WH-1000XM3, according to our reviewers. How did the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones get such high marks? “Excellent sound quality, top-notch noise-canceling, welcoming comfortability, and just the right blend of convenient features,” according to the review. If you’re looking for a pair of premiere noise-canceling earphones to create a private oasis and enjoy your favorite music and content at home or on the go, this is the pair for you.

Let’s begin with the fit. Sony slimmed down these headphones and made the ear cups deeper, all the while making this version lighter than previous ones. The headband is richly cushioned with soft material and is designed to meet the arc of your head, reducing any clamping feeling. Dealing with long virtual meetings? Or looking forward to a Marvel movie marathon? These headphones will keep you engaged, comfy, and attentive. Also, they’ve smoothed out the exterior finish on the ear cups, virtually eliminating irritation. Plus, they fold up so that they’re easy to travel with.

Inside these headphones, there’s the new QN1 processor, which makes noise-canceling more efficient while simultaneously upping audio processing. Think louder, clearer, more accurate sound. The audio performance is aided by 32-bit signal processing, an impressive signal-to-noise ratio, and low distortion. And the 40mm drivers with liquid crystal polymer diaphragms will give you impressively loud, accurate, and immersive audio. Music, calls, and all your favorite content sound impeccable through these headphones.

As for the ANC function, you actually won’t find better. Sony has designed these to filter out noises large and small (from the roar of an airplane to low-key chatter). But at the same time, they’ve built-in technology to not only adjust the level of outside noise but to automatically allow in noises like horns and sirens, which will help keep you safe and alert. And those features are adjustable through Sony’s easy-to-use Headphones app. They’ve even fine-tuned the ANC with pressure sensors that adjust accordingly with surrounding air pressure — removing that vaguely tipsy feeling ANC headphones can give and restoring balance to your audio experience.

What this all boils down to is hours upon hours of comfortable listening or talking, especially with a battery that lasts for 30 hours and has quick-charging capabilities. Built-in Google Assistant and amazing Wi-Fi allow these headphones to fit right into your smart-home setup (which can be made only better with these Bluetooth speaker deals). And add to this features like touchless calling and the convenience of Quick Attention Mode (place a hand to one ear cup to communicate as if no headphones were present), and you have “the gadget of the decade,” according to the experts here at Digital Trends.

More headphone deals

We’ve shown you the best — want to compare them with the rest? Check out our roundup of the best headphone deals available below.

Jabra Elite 85t Noise-Canceling True Wireless Earbuds

$196 $230
A huge discount on what are easily some of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy. Awesome fit, battery life, water-resistance, sound quality, and noise cancellation are all here.
Buy at Amazon

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds

$20 $25
Want the smallest and most affordable true wireless earbuds around? The Skullcandy Dime are super easy on the wallet, small enough to attach to a keychain, and they sound surprisingly good, too.
Buy at Amazon
Wow!

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

$379 $399
A rare and deep discount on one of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy. Top-notch sound, whisper-quiet ANC, and superb call quality makes them one our top picks for wireless headphones.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$190 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

$200 $350
The Beats Studio3 Wireless are a fantastic set of noise-canceling headphones for a number of reasons: They’re comfortable, well-built, and their bass-y sound makes them perfect for hip-hop fans.
Buy at Amazon
Wow!

Jabra Elite 45h Wireless On-Ear Headphones

$70 $100
We think these are some of the best wireless headphones you can get for less than $100. Super comfortable, and with incredible battery life and sound quality. Perfect for the home, gym, or commuting.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Lorex home security camera systems just got a massive price cut

Lorex 8-Channel 4K security system with 8 cameras and DVR shown on white background.

Dell slashes up to $400 off their gaming laptops today — but hurry!

Dell G5 15 SE Gaming Laptop open with game onscreen.

Why you should do all your back-to-school shopping at Walmart

Walmart+

Can’t afford a laptop for school? This one can be yours for $17/month

gateway notebook deal walmart august 2021 11 6 ultra slim laptop

Best cheap GoPro alternative action cameras for August 2021

campark act74 action camera amazon deal

Walmart Back-to-School Sale 2021: Save big on tech and essentials

walmart sams club electronic cigarettes stop selling vaping products outdoor sign

Best cheap smartphone deals for August 2021

note 10 plus,oneplus 7t, pixel 4 xl, iphone 11 pro

Best cheap iRobot Roomba deals for August 2021

irobot roomba 680 walmart robot vacuum deals

Someone could be getting fired for this crazy Chromebook deal

HP 11-inch Chromebook on White Background

Best cheap lap desk deals for August 2021

best lap desk deals costway

This is the cheapest 50-inch QLED 4K TV worth buying today

Samsung QLED 50 Inch TV on Gradient Background

This 50-inch 4K TV is so cheap at Best Buy it could be a mistake

Hisense TV on White Background

Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for August 2021

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey