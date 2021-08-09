Want the very best headphones — for less? Do we ever have a deal for you. When looking at headphones, there are a few things you need to keep in mind other than just price, even when you’re browsing the amazing sales in these Sony headphone deals, Sony WH1000-XM4 deals, and other headphone deals. You need to think about sound quality, comfort, and active noise cancelation (ANC), and one model that gets top marks across the board is the Sony WH-1000XM3. Right now at Best Buy, you can get them for $150 off. They’re down to only $200, a steep drop from their regular price of $350 — only for a limited time.

“You can’t buy a better pair of wireless, noise-canceling headphones” than the Sony WH-1000XM3, according to our reviewers. How did the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones get such high marks? “Excellent sound quality, top-notch noise-canceling, welcoming comfortability, and just the right blend of convenient features,” according to the review. If you’re looking for a pair of premiere noise-canceling earphones to create a private oasis and enjoy your favorite music and content at home or on the go, this is the pair for you.

Let’s begin with the fit. Sony slimmed down these headphones and made the ear cups deeper, all the while making this version lighter than previous ones. The headband is richly cushioned with soft material and is designed to meet the arc of your head, reducing any clamping feeling. Dealing with long virtual meetings? Or looking forward to a Marvel movie marathon? These headphones will keep you engaged, comfy, and attentive. Also, they’ve smoothed out the exterior finish on the ear cups, virtually eliminating irritation. Plus, they fold up so that they’re easy to travel with.

Inside these headphones, there’s the new QN1 processor, which makes noise-canceling more efficient while simultaneously upping audio processing. Think louder, clearer, more accurate sound. The audio performance is aided by 32-bit signal processing, an impressive signal-to-noise ratio, and low distortion. And the 40mm drivers with liquid crystal polymer diaphragms will give you impressively loud, accurate, and immersive audio. Music, calls, and all your favorite content sound impeccable through these headphones.

As for the ANC function, you actually won’t find better. Sony has designed these to filter out noises large and small (from the roar of an airplane to low-key chatter). But at the same time, they’ve built-in technology to not only adjust the level of outside noise but to automatically allow in noises like horns and sirens, which will help keep you safe and alert. And those features are adjustable through Sony’s easy-to-use Headphones app. They’ve even fine-tuned the ANC with pressure sensors that adjust accordingly with surrounding air pressure — removing that vaguely tipsy feeling ANC headphones can give and restoring balance to your audio experience.

What this all boils down to is hours upon hours of comfortable listening or talking, especially with a battery that lasts for 30 hours and has quick-charging capabilities. Built-in Google Assistant and amazing Wi-Fi allow these headphones to fit right into your smart-home setup (which can be made only better with these Bluetooth speaker deals). And add to this features like touchless calling and the convenience of Quick Attention Mode (place a hand to one ear cup to communicate as if no headphones were present), and you have “the gadget of the decade,” according to the experts here at Digital Trends.

