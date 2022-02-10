Our favorite headphones, Sony WH-1000XM4s, are $50 off today

While many people think of Sony as the company that makes PlayStations and Spider-Man movies and games, the truth is the company has always been big in the audio space. If you’re from the pre-2000s, then you remember Sony Walkmans that were pretty much everywhere. As such, it’s no surprise that Sony’s WH-1000XM4 is an excellent pair of wireless headphones and were named best headphones of 2022 by Digital Trends. And even better, Amazon is currently offering a $52 discount on them, bringing them down to $298 from their regular $350 price.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are known for their active noise cancellation (ANC) technology, possibly being the best on the market, which they manage to do using a dual-mic setup — one for each ear. These microphones are also used for calls, so the sensitivity and quality are used to provide great voice pickup when you’re talking, especially compared with other headphones on the market. The headphones are also really comfortable to wear, probably even more so than the AirPods Max, which are also on sale, with both the headrest and earcups being very soft and comfortable to wear for long periods.

As for the audio quality, it’s pretty good considering it can match the AirPods Max, which are a couple hundred dollars more expensive. Overall, fidelity is excellent, and while the bass doesn’t go as deep as the AirPods Max, the middle is a bit punchier. Battery life is also excellent, with up to 30 hours of use, depending on whether the ANC is on or not. Internal sensors also help detect if you’re wearing the headphones, so they can automatically pause music when you remove them. You wouldn’t have to remove them for calls, though, since they also have a transparency mode so you can talk to others without having to take them on and off constantly.

The WH-1000XM4 is an excellent pair of headphones, only beat out by the likes of the AirPods Max, and that’s only because the Max has a couple of extra features like spatial audio. For just $298, the WH-1000XM4 is absolutely worth the price, but if you aren’t convinced, check out some other Sony headphone deals or general headphone deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations