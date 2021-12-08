Save $100 on the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones today

Looking for the best headphone deals in the run up to Christmas? Right now at Best Buy, you can buy the fantastic Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones for just $248 saving you over $100 off the usual price. Truly exceptional headphones, these are a fantastic investment if you’re keen to get the most out of your favorite music while also blocking out noise thanks to the expert noise-cancellation mode. As always with fantastic offers though, you’ll need to be quick. It’s likely this offer will end soon or even worse — that the item will go out of stock. If you want to enjoy them for Christmas, buy now to avoid disappointment.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are some of the best headphones out there right now and are strongly recommended. In our review, we complimented them for being exceptionally comfortable, providing excellent sound quality along with excellent noise cancellation. Even when it comes to call quality, they sound great.

Simply put, the Sony WH-1000XM4 offer industry-leading noise cancellation thanks to technology like Sony’s Dual Noise Sensor that goes the extra mile in blocking out unwanted sounds. Alongside that, they offer adaptive sound control which automatically detects what you’re up to and adjusts ambient sound settings to best suit the situation. They sound great no matter what you’re doing.

To complement such great sound, the Sony WH-1000XM4 also offer great features and controls. Touch sensor controls make it simple to listen to music, take calls, or activate your voice assistant, while it’s possible to pair the headphones with two Bluetooth devices at the same time. Superior call quality is included. Also, features like wearing detection and speak-to-chat mean you only hear music when it suits you.

Oozing quality every step of the way, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are a fantastic addition for anyone who loves music while on the move. Normally priced at $350, they’re down to just $248 for a limited time only at Best Buy. We can’t say how long this offer will stick around for so grab it now while you still can. You’ll even get them in time for Christmas and they’ll make a fantastic gift for everyone.

