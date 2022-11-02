These Sony noise-canceling headphones are 51% off today

Shoppers gravitate toward Sony’s products whenever retailers roll out headphone deals, primarily because of the brand’s high-quality products. The Sony WH-XB910N wireless headphones are one of them, and they’re an even more attractive option because they’re on sale. You can get these noise-canceling headphones for just $123, which is less than half their original price of $250 following a $127 discount for this year’s early Best Buy Black Friday deals. This bargain may not last until the shopping holiday though, so you might want to finalize your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-XB910N wireless headphones

The Sony WH-XB910N wireless headphones are the budget version of the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones, which are currently in the top spot of Digital Trends’ best headphones. The Sony WH-XB910N don’t feel like it though, especially with its dual noise-canceling technology that utilizes feedforward and feedback microphones on each side to block out external sounds. Our headphone buying guide recommends this feature for frequent flyers and public transportation commuters, as it will let you enjoy your music or catch up on TV shows without any interruption. If you need to talk to someone, placing your hand over the right ear cup will launch Quick Attention mode, which will lower the volume and deactivate noise canceling.

Wearing the Sony WH-XB910N wireless headphones for several hours at a time is possible because they’re made with comfortable synthetic leather and urethane materials, and because they can last up to 30 hours on a single charge. If their battery gets depleted, a quick 10-minute charge will replenish up to 4.5 hours of usage. The touch panel on the side of the headphones will let you change tracks, adjust volume, and take calls, and for added convenience, they work with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant to enable voice commands for various functions.

The Sony WH-XB910N wireless headphones are dependable and stylish, and with Best Buy’s early Black Friday discounts, also affordable. You can purchase them right now with a $127 discount that lowers their price to $123 from $250, but it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction as fast as you can because we’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to buy the Sony WH-XB910N wireless headphones for less than half their sticker price.

