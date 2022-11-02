 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Home Theater
  4. Mobile

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

These Sony noise-canceling headphones are 51% off today

Aaron Mamiit
By
Sony's WH-XB910N noise-canceling wireless headphones.
Sony

Shoppers gravitate toward Sony’s products whenever retailers roll out headphone deals, primarily because of the brand’s high-quality products. The Sony WH-XB910N wireless headphones are one of them, and they’re an even more attractive option because they’re on sale. You can get these noise-canceling headphones for just $123, which is less than half their original price of $250 following a $127 discount for this year’s early Best Buy Black Friday deals. This bargain may not last until the shopping holiday though, so you might want to finalize your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-XB910N wireless headphones

The Sony WH-XB910N wireless headphones are the budget version of the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones, which are currently in the top spot of Digital Trends’ best headphones. The Sony WH-XB910N don’t feel like it though, especially with its dual noise-canceling technology that utilizes feedforward and feedback microphones on each side to block out external sounds. Our headphone buying guide recommends this feature for frequent flyers and public transportation commuters, as it will let you enjoy your music or catch up on TV shows without any interruption. If you need to talk to someone, placing your hand over the right ear cup will launch Quick Attention mode, which will lower the volume and deactivate noise canceling.

Wearing the Sony WH-XB910N wireless headphones for several hours at a time is possible because they’re made with comfortable synthetic leather and urethane materials, and because they can last up to 30 hours on a single charge. If their battery gets depleted, a quick 10-minute charge will replenish up to 4.5 hours of usage. The touch panel on the side of the headphones will let you change tracks, adjust volume, and take calls, and for added convenience, they work with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant to enable voice commands for various functions.

The Sony WH-XB910N wireless headphones are dependable and stylish, and with Best Buy’s early Black Friday discounts, also affordable. You can purchase them right now with a $127 discount that lowers their price to $123 from $250, but it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction as fast as you can because we’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to buy the Sony WH-XB910N wireless headphones for less than half their sticker price.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
Pixel Buds Pro, Google’s answer to the AirPods Pro, are $50 off today
Googlel Pixel Buds Pro Lifestyle Image.
Best Buy Black Friday: This Roomba robot vacuum is $400 off
irobot slashes 150 off i7 best roomba robot vacuum that empties itself 2
Today’s best tech deals: Get a 75-inch TV for $580, and more
memorial day sales you can shop now 2020 early
Best Buy has a 70-inch 4K TV for $450 in its (early) Black Friday sale
The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV mounted on a wall with the Fire TV interface on the screen.
Lenovo’s Surface Pro alternative has an early Black Friday deal today
The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus with stylus and keyboard against a white background.
Best Microsoft Surface Laptop deals: Prices from $410
A woman using the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 while sitting on a block.
The best Black Friday TV deals for 2022
Get Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II from GameStop with a little something extra
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 guy with a gun
Google Pixel 7 Pro has already gotten its first price cut
Google Pixel 7 Pro standing up on a bench.
Incredible discount lands on Amazon Echo Show 10 — save $80
Amazon Echo Show 10 angled on desk.
Walmart has a 14-inch Windows laptop for $99 right now (seriously)
Gateway 14-inch Laptop in many color configurations.
It still isn’t cheap but this 3070 Ti gaming laptop just got cheaper
The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro sitting at an angle.