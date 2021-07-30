As the summer brings scorching temperatures, our air-conditioned home theaters are beckoning us, and what better way to enjoy them — as well as any content or calls on the go — than with an excellent pair of headphones for a top-tier brand. There are some fantastic ones available in these Sony headphones deals, and right now, at Amazon, Sony WH1000XM3 headphones are only $239. That’s an amazing $111 off their regular price of $350, a discount of more than 30%. These are the best headphones for this price point — don’t let them get away!

Our reviewers weren’t short on praise when they examined the Sony WH-1000XM3, calling them “best in class.” And the fact is, while the sound quality might be slightly better with the Sony WH-1000XM4, the whopping price difference makes these noise-canceling headphones the better buy. We’re sold on how customizable that noise canceling can be, while also being supremely effective. We’re impressed by the sound quality, the amazing battery, and the super-handy app. It’s hard to compete with these on-ear headphones, especially at more than 30% off.

One area in which these headphones excel is in comfort. Previous versions of these on-ear headphones were heavier, but Sony has also reengineered their shape so that they fit better on your head. But most importantly, Sony has smoothed out the exterior finish on the ear cups, virtually eliminating irritation. Plus, they fold up so that they’re easy to travel with.

Things get even better when we examine functionality: There’s an improved multimicrophone array system, which is important for filtering out unwanted noise and targeting your own voice during calls. This feature is particularly helpful as video calls become part of our daily routine, both for work and our personal lives. And the sound quality is pretty unmatched at this price point. These headphones use the same drivers as Sony’s MDR-1AM2 headphones, which means some of the most thunderous bass around.

Sony has also loaded these headphones with an Alexa-enabled voice assistant, and it has set up a one-touch system for superior functionality. There’s a Smart Listening feature that senses your activity and adjusts noise cancellation accordingly, and there’s even an optional wired connection should you need it. On top of it all, there’s 30-hour battery life. Now beat that!

