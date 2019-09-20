Sony is known for making some of the best headphones on the market. In fact, the brand’s top-of-the-line WH-1000XM3 lead our lists of noise-canceling and wireless headphones. But these industry-leading cans carry a luxurious price. If you are looking for ways to save on these Sony headphones, head over to Walmart. You can get the Sony WH-1000XM3 for $30 off if you order now. We also found a deal on a more affordable model for those who are on a budget.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones – $30 Off

Silence the world around you with the top-tier WH-1000XM3. Sony’s flagship wireless headphones offer superior noise canceling combined with quality wireless audio and plush comfort. This unique blend makes the 1000XM3 stand out over other noise-canceling wireless headphones on the market.

Advanced control systems allow you to let in various levels of ambient sound. This feature is useful if you want to hear voices and filter out other noises while you are listening to your music, an audiobook, or podcast. And when you do need to respond to someone speaking to you while your headphones are on, you can pause the audio with just a touch. These responsive controls also let you control the volume and answer calls. On top of it all, these headphones have a staggering 30 hours of battery life and a quick charge feature that gives you five hours of use after just 15 minutes of charging.

If you are looking for comfortable over-the-ear wireless headphones with a well-rounded sound and numerous helpful features, the Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling wireless headphones are the best you will find today. Get yourself a pair at a discounted price of $348 when you purchase them from Walmart today. This Sony headphone deal includes a one-year extended warranty for your further peace of mind.

Sony MDR-XB950B1 Extra Bass Wireless Headphones – $70 Off

Sony offers a wide range of portable audio devices to fit every budget range. Check out the MDR-XB950B1 model if you want sound quality close to what the best headphones offer but at a more reasonable price. These Bluetooth headphones are built to provide you with wireless audio freedom enhanced with extra bass.

Usually $180, the Sony MDR-XB950B1 wireless headphones are $129 when you buy from Walmart today. We do not now how long this Extra Bass headphone discount will last, so place your order now.

