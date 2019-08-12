Share

The Roku TV platform teamed up with companies like TCL to give lower-priced TVs the ability and functionality of Roku’s famous built-in streaming devices. The company established its name by creating one of the most simple, intuitive, and easy-to-use smart platforms in the TV business. If you are on a budget but want to experience 4K TV, the TCL 43-inch 4K Roku Smart LED TV is a great choice. Currently discounted by $70 at Walmart, you can order it today for only $230 instead of $300.

For enhanced detail and clarity, the 4K TCL Roku TV produces stunning Ultra HD 2160p image quality with four times the resolution of Full HD. Its simple interface enables smooth passage to more than 500,000 streaming channels and TV series, as well as your gaming consoles, cable box, and other connected devices.

While it weighs at 16.5 pounds when assembled with a stand, this 43-inch TCL 43S425 model will measure at 24.50 inches in height, 38.20 inches in width, and 7.60 inches in depth — a fairly decent size for a living room TV.

Using the 4K upscaling feature, your favorite HD movies, shows, and sporting events will be converted into near Ultra HD resolution. Also, with the inclusion of high-dynamic range (HDR) technology, this Roku TV will deliver rich and vivid colors for a more realistic watching experience. It has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, displaying up to 120 frames per second (FPS), and that’s quite better especially in gaming.

The Roku TV remote has only 20 buttons — that’s around half of the keypads in a regular remote, making TV navigation much more manageable. You can also use your phone as a remote and turn it into a handy entertainment guide using Roku’s powerful mobile app. With the free Roku app, searching for content by actor or title is possible, and you can even use your voice for a faster way of searching.

Now is your chance to get the TCL 43-Inch 4K Roku Smart LED TV without breaking the bank. Originally priced at $300, Walmart slashed $70 off its price making it available today for only $230.

Looking for more? Check out other TV deals from our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.