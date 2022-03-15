When it comes to watching TV and a home theater system, nothing beats a 70-inch 4K smart TV. The problem is, good ones can be pretty expensive, but luckily Best Buy has a great deal on a 70-inch TCL Class 4-Series LED smart TV going for just $500, down from its normal price of $830. That’s a whopping $330 discount and probably one of the best 70-inch TV deals you’re going to find today.

Besides the large size of the screen, TCL has done a good job of stuffing this Class 4-Series 4K TV full of features and tech that make it stand out and shine. For example, it has HDR 10 and HLG, the former being one of the better HDR versions and the latter being the HDR standard that most broadcasters use. As such, you’re going to get some vibrant contrast and colors regardless of whether you’re watching sports, a movie, or even playing a video game. Speaking of gaming and sports, even though the native resolution of this screen has a 60Hz refresh rate, it has Clear Motion Index 120, which attempts to recreate the smoothness of a 120Hz refresh rate.

It also has many convenience features, such as having Chromecast built-in, so you can stream directly from your Android device if you’d like to. It also has Google Assistant built-in, and with the embedded microphone in the remote, you can fully control your TV from the sofa with ease. As for the dozens of streaming apps, you can find all your favorite ones from Hulu to Disney+, and they’re a breeze to connect to with the included dual-band Wi-Fi 5. If that’s not enough for you, there’s also an Ethernet port for an even better streaming experience, and it even has an HDMI ARC port for your audio gear and a USB port if you want to load something up that way.

Large TVs can be expensive, but it’s hard to beat how awesome they are for a home theater setup. And with this deal from Best Buy decreasing the price of the 70-inch TCL Class 4-Series 4K TV to $500, it’s a great time to grab a huge screen without breaking the bank. Of course, if that’s a bit too expensive, we have some other 70-inch TV deals for you to check out, or if you’re only looking for 4K and don’t care about the size, we have lots of 4K TV deals you can look at, too.

