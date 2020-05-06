Treat mom to a temperature-controlled Ember Mug this Mother’s Day — now $70 off

If you’re looking for the ultimate Mother’s Day gift, Best Buy’s one-day flash sale on a temperature-controlled Ember Mug two-pack is a fantastic choice. You need to act fast because the $130 Ember 2-pack sale price reduction from the usual $200 expires at midnight tonight, Wednesday, April 6, at 11:59 P.M. Central Time.

Mom will be pleased with this gift — and maybe she’ll share, too. The deal includes two 10-ounce Ember Mugs, one black, and one white. If you’re buying for two moms, that works, also, because there are two separate boxes wrapped together. Each box includes an Ember Mug, a charging coaster, a power adapter, and an owner’s manual.

The temperature-controlled Ember Mug maintains a hot drink’s temperature for up to one hour when powered by its rechargeable internal battery. Set the cup on the included charging coaster to keep the contents hot all day.

Mom can configure the Ember Mug remotely with the companion mobile app. Using the app, she can select her precise preferred drinking temperature, ranging from 120-degrees to 145-degrees Fahrenheit. She can also track daily caffeine consumption, configure and save presets for various hot beverages, and change the colors of the mug’s LED. The LED changes color based on three conditions: When the drink reaches and holds her preferred temperature, if it gets too hot to drink, and when the mug needs charging (the last occurs when the mug runs on battery power and is not placed on the charging coaster.

The black and white Ember Mugs have color-matched charging coasters. The stainless steel mugs have a ceramic coating that helps keep the outside cool to touch. You shouldn’t wash the Ember Mug in a dishwasher, but handwashing is fine. The mug is IPX7 rated, so full underwater immersion causes no harm.

The temperature-controlled Ember Mug 2-pack usually sells for $200, but Best Buy reduced the price to $130 for today only. If you haven’t already bought the right gift for Mother’s Day, or even if you have but want a very cool add-on, make that more precisely a warm add-on, take advantage of this deal. Just remember you need to act by 11:59 p.m. CT today.

