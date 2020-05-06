  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Treat mom to a temperature-controlled Ember Mug this Mother’s Day — now $70 off

By

If you’re looking for the ultimate Mother’s Day gift, Best Buy’s one-day flash sale on a temperature-controlled Ember Mug two-pack is a fantastic choice. You need to act fast because the $130 Ember 2-pack sale price reduction from the usual $200 expires at midnight tonight, Wednesday, April 6, at 11:59 P.M. Central Time.

Mom will be pleased with this gift — and maybe she’ll share, too. The deal includes two 10-ounce Ember Mugs, one black, and one white.  If you’re buying for two moms, that works, also, because there are two separate boxes wrapped together. Each box includes an Ember Mug, a charging coaster, a power adapter, and an owner’s manual.

Buy Now

The temperature-controlled Ember Mug maintains a hot drink’s temperature for up to one hour when powered by its rechargeable internal battery. Set the cup on the included charging coaster to keep the contents hot all day.

Mom can configure the Ember Mug remotely with the companion mobile app. Using the app, she can select her precise preferred drinking temperature, ranging from 120-degrees to 145-degrees Fahrenheit. She can also track daily caffeine consumption, configure and save presets for various hot beverages, and change the colors of the mug’s LED. The LED changes color based on three conditions: When the drink reaches and holds her preferred temperature, if it gets too hot to drink, and when the mug needs charging (the last occurs when the mug runs on battery power and is not placed on the charging coaster.

The black and white Ember Mugs have color-matched charging coasters. The stainless steel mugs have a ceramic coating that helps keep the outside cool to touch. You shouldn’t wash the Ember Mug in a dishwasher, but handwashing is fine. The mug is IPX7 rated, so full underwater immersion causes no harm.

The temperature-controlled Ember Mug 2-pack usually sells for $200, but Best Buy reduced the price to $130 for today only. If you haven’t already bought the right gift for Mother’s Day, or even if you have but want a very cool add-on, make that more precisely a warm add-on, take advantage of this deal. Just remember you need to act by 11:59 p.m. CT today.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Apple Mother’s Day Sale: Save big on latest AirPods, Apple Watch, and iPad

iPad 10.2 (2019)

Apple iPad 10.2 and iPad Mini in the discount bin ahead of Mother’s Day

iPad 7th generation hands-on holding in horizontal mode

The best coffee maker deals for May 2020: Keurig, Ninja, Breville, and more

best coffee maker deals cold brew latte

Cheap Coffee Makers: Breville, De’Longhi, Nespresso on sale for Mother’s Day

Breville Barista Touch Automatic Espresso Machine - Stainless Steel

These are the best cheap Bluetooth speaker deals for May 2020

ultimate ears wonderboom 2 bluetooth speaker red water

The best cheap QLED TV deals for May 2020: Samsung and Vizio

55 inch samsung uhd 7 series q60 qled 4k tvs amazon deal 49 tv 720x720

The best Walmart TV deals for May 2020: 4K TVs, QLED TVs, and OLED TVs

These are the best cheap wireless keyboard deals for May 2020

The best cheap OLED TV deals for May 2020: LG and Sony

The best Dyson deals and sales for May 2020: Vacuums and Fans

The best iPad, Samsung Galaxy, Fire, and Pixel tablet deals for May 2020

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768

These are the best Amazon Echo device deals for May 2020

amazon echo show 8 review 16 of 17

These are the best cheap Apple Watch deals for May 2020

best apple watch deals

The best tech gift ideas for mom this Mother’s Day

The best flower-delivery deals for Mother’s Day 2020