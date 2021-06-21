Prime Day deals mean some serious discounts on the newest tech and right now, at Amazon, you can save $210 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. It’s marked down to the incredibly low price of $520, a huge drop from its regular price of $730. We don’t see discounts on tablets like this often, and this one is only available today and tomorrow — don’t let it get away.

A Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is one of the best tablets on the shelves, and can replace a laptop for everyday tasks. We love it for its edge-to-edge display as well as its newly redesigned S Pen and fantastic cameras for work and other video calls. Add to this a boatload of memory for multitasking and more, as well as Dolby Sound, and you’re looking at quite the impressive tablet.

It’s difficult to find a computing device — tablet or laptop — more adept to portability. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 boasts impressive battery life that is made even better with a USB-C port for charging. You’ll find that USB-C is also super handy for uploading files, so even with 128GB of storage (upgradable to 1TB), you’ll be able to offload excess files quickly and safely whenever you need.

And if you’re looking for a device to bring back and forth from work, there may be no better one than this tablet, especially with a keyboard, which basically transforms the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 into a laptop. That keyboard is sold separately, but what already comes with this tablet is the newly updated S Pen, which not only opens up an entire world of creativity but also is handy for making notes and more. And now that so much of the workday takes place over video calls, there are 13MP and ultrawide 5MP dual rear cameras and an 8MP front-facing camera to offer perfectly clear video imagery. So you’re all set there, too.

As for the screen, you won’t be able to get enough of it. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 offers a larger edge-to-edge display than previous Samsung Galaxy Tab tablets, as it tries to drive home the idea of cinematic viewing. This astounding capacity for visuals is backed up by Dolby Atmos surround sound and quad speakers tuned by AKG. At the touch of the screen, this portable tablet becomes an entertainment giant. It really has it all.

This Prime Day, help yourself to a discount of $210 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 at Amazon. Right now, you can buy this amazing tablet, with S Pen, for only $520, a steep drop from its regular price of $730. Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind Prime Day deal.

