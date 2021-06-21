  1. Deals
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 just got a MAJOR price cut for Prime Day

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus

Prime Day deals mean some serious discounts on the newest tech and right now, at Amazon, you can save $210 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. It’s marked down to the incredibly low price of $520, a huge drop from its regular price of $730. We don’t see discounts on tablets like this often, and this one is only available today and tomorrow — don’t let it get away.

A Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is one of the best tablets on the shelves, and can replace a laptop for everyday tasks. We love it for its edge-to-edge display as well as its newly redesigned S Pen and fantastic cameras for work and other video calls. Add to this a boatload of memory for multitasking and more, as well as Dolby Sound, and you’re looking at quite the impressive tablet.

It’s difficult to find a computing device — tablet or laptop — more adept to portability. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 boasts impressive battery life that is made even better with a USB-C port for charging. You’ll find that USB-C is also super handy for uploading files, so even with 128GB of storage (upgradable to 1TB), you’ll be able to offload excess files quickly and safely whenever you need.

And if you’re looking for a device to bring back and forth from work, there may be no better one than this tablet, especially with a keyboard, which basically transforms the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 into a laptop. That keyboard is sold separately, but what already comes with this tablet is the newly updated S Pen, which not only opens up an entire world of creativity but also is handy for making notes and more. And now that so much of the workday takes place over video calls, there are 13MP and ultrawide 5MP dual rear cameras and an 8MP front-facing camera to offer perfectly clear video imagery. So you’re all set there, too.

As for the screen, you won’t be able to get enough of it. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 offers a larger edge-to-edge display than previous Samsung Galaxy Tab tablets, as it tries to drive home the idea of cinematic viewing. This astounding capacity for visuals is backed up by Dolby Atmos surround sound and quad speakers tuned by AKG. At the touch of the screen, this portable tablet becomes an entertainment giant. It really has it all.

This Prime Day, help yourself to a discount of $210 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 at Amazon. Right now, you can buy this amazing tablet, with S Pen, for only $520, a steep drop from its regular price of $730. Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind Prime Day deal.

More Prime Day tablet deals

After something a bit different? We’ve rounded up some of the best Prime Day tablet deals, including Samsung Galaxy Tab deals, below to help make your shopping experience that little bit easier.

Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)

$299 $329
Score the 2020 8th-gen iPad at a nice discount. Even at its regular price, however, this tablet is a superb value and the one we recommend for most users.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB, Latest Model)

$520 $599
The new iPad Air is the iPad to buy, with all the power and good looks of its more powerful cousins but without the high price tag. It's even cheaper thanks to this discount from Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB, 2020)

$395 $429
With a 10.2-inch Retina display, 128GB storage, Wi-Fi connectivity, an 8MP back camera, and FaceTime HD front camera, the 2020 iPad has everything you need.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Mini (256GB, Wi-Fi)

$490 $549
A gorgeous 7.9-inch Retina touchscreen makes the iPad Mini a perfect travel-friendly alternative to the larger iPads, and this model supports the Apple Pencil stylus as well.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7 (512GB, Wi-Fi)

$595 $830
The Galaxy Tab S7 is our favorite Android tablet in Samsung's stable, and with 256GB of storage, this one can serve as a handy 2-in-1 laptop with a keyboard case (sold separately).
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus, Alexa-Enabled with Smart Dock (64GB)

$140 $230
Want your tablet to be a flexible media station? This tablet from Lenovo comes with a smart dock, Amazon Alexa support, and can be picked up and moved around when needed.
Buy at Amazon
