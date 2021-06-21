  1. Deals
The best place to buy an iPad this Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and no matter what you’re looking for, there are some crazy Prime Day deals available. You will find super low prices on all the latest tech, home goods, appliances, and much more. Fancy a new laptop? You’ll find one. Want a new pressure cooker? Those are on sale too! But some of the most exciting deals are the ones on gadgets and tech.

If you’re looking to upgrade your tablet or buy a new iPad, now is the best time to do so! Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and many other retailers are competing, dropping the prices of all kinds of devices and items, including Apple’s iPad — spanning several models, too. The prices are lower than they’ve ever been and will be some of the lowest all year, even beating out holiday and Black Friday sales. Your next question will probably be, where are they? Amazon, of course! We’ve got the lead on all the best discounts, and made it easier for you to find them.

Where’s the best place to buy an iPad during Amazon Prime Day 2021?

It may not come as a surprise that Apple’s iPad made several appearances in our best tablets of 2021 feature. The brand’s devices are not just well-made, but also offer an excellent experience that’s nearly unmatched by any other options.

While many retailers are offering discounts, few have been able to compete with Amazon, which is where you’ll find the lowest prices on several Apple iPad models, both new and old. The deals are so good, you won’t see anything like it throughout the rest of the year, even during Black Friday and the major holiday sales. In fact, you probably won’t see prices this low until next year’s Prime Day festivities. So, if you’re interested, keep an eye on the active deals and act fast, because most of them will only last for a few hours to a day, at most.

More Prime Day iPad deals available now

In a hurry? To make life that little bit easier, we’ve rounded up some of the best Prime Day iPad deals we’ve found below.

Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)

$299 $329
Score the 2020 8th-gen iPad at a nice discount. Even at its regular price, however, this tablet is a superb value and the one we recommend for most users.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB, Latest Model)

$520 $599
The new iPad Air is the iPad to buy, with all the power and good looks of its more powerful cousins but without the high price tag. It's even cheaper thanks to this discount from Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB, 2020)

$395 $429
With a 10.2-inch Retina display, 128GB storage, Wi-Fi connectivity, an 8MP back camera, and FaceTime HD front camera, the 2020 iPad has everything you need.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Mini (256GB, Wi-Fi)

$490 $549
A gorgeous 7.9-inch Retina touchscreen makes the iPad Mini a perfect travel-friendly alternative to the larger iPads, and this model supports the Apple Pencil stylus as well.
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus, Alexa-Enabled with Smart Dock (64GB)

$140 $230
Want your tablet to be a flexible media station? This tablet from Lenovo comes with a smart dock, Amazon Alexa support, and can be picked up and moved around when needed.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7 (512GB, Wi-Fi)

$595 $830
The Galaxy Tab S7 is our favorite Android tablet in Samsung's stable, and with 256GB of storage, this one can serve as a handy 2-in-1 laptop with a keyboard case (sold separately).
Buy at Amazon
