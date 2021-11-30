This Alienware Gaming PC is under $1,000 for Cyber Monday 2021

Cyber Monday deals offer unprecedented savings on some of the hottest items of the year, and this deal on the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop is no exception. As far as Alienware Cyber Monday Deals go, this is one of the best we’ve seen. This is also one of the best gaming PC Cyber Monday deals we’ve come across, which is why we’re so excited to share it with you. At just $900 this deal is $230 off the regular price of $1,130. If you’ve been searching for a new gaming PC, this could be the deal you’ve been looking for.

The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop is perfect for serious gamers with the multi-thread scaling capabilities of the new API DirectX 12 operating system. The system gives you all the power you need to explore new worlds with up to 16-cores, 32-threads, and 72MB of total cache in the new AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors. The PC is ideal for live streaming gamers who play and record simultaneously. Precision Boost 2 accelerates performance and handles intense workloads by automatically boosting CPU clock speeds on AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors. Precision Boost 2 constantly monitors temperature and power consumption to deliver the best gaming experience, whether your game or app uses one core or several.

The advanced memory technology delivers outstanding overclocking capabilities automatically due to its DDR4 memory. DDR4 memory modules are put through rigorous tests at high speeds to ensure they are free from material and manufacturing defects. Preset timings included on the memory modules enable the highest performance possible. Also, the Aurora Ryzen Edition now supports up to 128GB of memory which is ideal for multitasking and live streaming.

The Aurora Ryzen Edition is the first Alienware PC to feature PCI-Express 4.0 Technology, which doubles your bandwidth to graphics cards and enhances overall performance. It also gives any component on your PCI-Express bus more bandwidth so you can experience higher performance while recording, streaming, or creating. The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition now offers custom graphic designs made with extensive thermals and a unique airflow pattern that prioritizes graphics performance.

The new thermal design includes quad 10mm copper heat pipes with integrated vapor chambers that aid in exceptional gaming performance. The dual-axial fan features rear pressure relief, which is an Alienware first for graphics cards. The system allows heat to escape for specially located vents to aid airflow and thermal management. Also, using A.I. rendering, Nvidia DLSS delivers a huge performance boost at the same power compared to other graphics cards in the same class. Experience superior image quality and contrast adaptive sharpening for a crisp and detailed experience via the AMD Radeon Image Sharpening. The new Radeon Anti-Lag feature helps reduce input lag and controls the pace of CPU work to ensure a stable gaming experience. Also, you will stand out among friends and other gamers with the unique design of the Alienware CPU with LED lighting.

