We’ve spotted an amazing Apple Watch SE Cyber Monday deal for you. Right now, you can buy the ever-stylish Apple Watch SE for just $220 at Amazon. That’s a huge savings of $59 off the usual price. Easily one of the best smartwatches out there, this also makes it one of the best Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals going on right now. It’s one of the best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals happening across the internet today, so it’s certainly going to get snapped up quickly — get it now while supplies last.

We’re already seeing an outpouring of some of the best Cyber Monday deals ever, and this Apple Watch SE deal definitely falls into that category. This stylish accessory holds a lot of useful features, and it will start making your life easier the very moment you put it on. As noted in our Apple Watch SE review, this model offers much of what the Apple Watch Series 6 does but at a lower price. You can also check out our comparison of the two if you’re interested in learning more about how these two Apple Watch models match up. Spoiler alert: Apple Watch SE was the winner in our competition, and there’s quite a hefty list of reasons why we’d pick the SE over Series 6.

This smartwatch will track all your workouts and daily activity, keeping you up to speed on daily trends via its companion iPhone app. Besides tracking your steps and calorie burn, it also looks at whether your heart rate is low or high and sends out notifications if there’s anything irregular showing up. It’s possible to see how trends develop so you know exactly how to work out a bit harder than before. The Apple Watch SE is useful regardless of the type of workout you’re currently doing — you can use it to keep an eye on your tai chi, pilates, yoga, swimming, jogging, dancing, and many more. It even tracks real-time ground elevation and provides you with a built-in compass proving useful for fans of the outdoors.

As well as that, the Apple Watch SE also offers useful abilities such as being able to take calls or reply to texts right from your wrist. This makes it easier than ever to stay connected while running — you no longer have to stop to fish your phone out of your pocket. You can also sync your favorite music to the Apple Watch or use it as a payment method via Apple Pay. Consistently, it looks great, too, thanks to a stylish exterior and a gorgeous Retina display, 30% larger than previous models. The increase in display size makes texting and tracking things on your Apple Watch just that much easier. It’s the kind of watch that works just as well at work or on an evening date as it does during your gym sessions. And when it’s time to head to bed, don’t forget that the Apple Watch SE also tracks your sleep cycle, both daily and over the last 14 days.

Normally priced at $279, it’s down to just $220 at Amazon, which is a huge savings of $59 off the usual price. It’s a fantastic watch, and it makes a great gift for the holidays, so snap it up now while stock lasts.

