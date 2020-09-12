Beat the boredom this weekend with a free Sling TV subscription

Looking ahead to the weekend and it looks pretty boring? How about a three-day Sling TV free trial to beat the boredom over the coming days? It’s a fantastic source of entertainment that’s sure to liven up the next few days. It takes seconds to sign up if you just hit the button below.

Sling TV provides you with dozens of different choices so there’s no chance of you running out of options when it comes to what to watch this weekend. There’s unlimited access to more than 50 different live channels that cater to everyone. There are news stations like CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News, alongside family-friendly fare like Nick Jr. and Cartoon Network. Want to watch the latest dramas and comedy shows? Sling also gives you access to FX, Bravo, AMC, Syfy, Paramount, and Comedy Central. Thanks to channels like these, you have the option of watching major beloved shows like The Big Bang Theory, Killing Eve, Ducktales, and so much more. You can even learn more about the world via access to National Geographic, History Channel, and Discovery, before switching back to learning about things closer to home courtesy of the Food Network and HGTV.

There are also plenty of movies available via Sling, including new titles as well as classics like Top Gun. In all, you get access to more than 50,000 different movies and TV shows. There’s sure to be something for everyone here.

Simply put, you’re never going to run out of entertainment via Sling TV, which is why a three-day free trial is such a great deal. There’s no catch and it’s commitment-free as long as you cancel before it expires. It’s also possible to watch Sling TV on up to three screens simultaneously so the whole household can switch it up all weekend. It also works on nearly every device you can think of, including the majority of smart TVs, Roku, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast.

Free is as good as it gets, so don’t delay. Sign up for your free access to Sling TV now and enjoy a weekend of boredom-busting entertainment. You won’t be disappointed.

