Apple’s AirPods and other true wireless earbuds go on sale on Amazon

With more and more companies rolling out their own versions of true wireless earbuds, it can be overwhelming to choose which model suits you best. We’ve rounded up here three brand-name options – Apple AirPods, Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 2.0, and Master and Dynamic MW07 – all of which are enjoying price cuts on Amazon. Jump on these headphone deals now and score up to $89 off.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case, Second-Gen – $130 ($29 off)

For iOS users looking for a pair of true wireless earbuds, there’s no better pick than the AirPods. Sure, they aren’t the best in the market, but their stable wireless connection and range alone still beat much of the competition. This model comes equipped with Apple’s new H1 chip which brings in a whole new range of improvements compared to the previous generation. These include the “Hey, Siri” feature, lower gaming lag, and faster connection for phone calls.

When compared with most rivals, the Apple AirPods sound just okay. Anyone who has heard the original AirPods or even the wired EarPods will find an almost similar experience with this model. Instruments are smooth with a soft and pleasant warmth, complete with clear treble and midrange as well as full and powerful bass. The AirPods are designed to sit gently in the ear to let in a fair amount of ambient sound. This means less intrusion from unwanted background noise all while keeping your ear relatively comfortable for long listening periods.

Apple estimates that these AirPods provide up to five hours of playback on a single charge. Combined with the included charging case, they can deliver a total of over 24 hours of power. This is especially useful for people who like to take their music with them while on the go. Pick up a pair now on Amazon for a sale price of $130 instead of the usual $159.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 2.0 – $257 ($43 off)

The Beoplay E8 2.0 are attractive premium options for your quest to true wireless freedom. Aside from their good looks, this pair carries Bang & Olufsen’s Signature Sound that ensures pristine audio quality. The earpieces are tuned by sound engineers and crafted with Near-Field Magnetic Induction (NFMI) to produce rich and authentic sound. This way, you get to experience music the way the artist intended it to be heard.

The driver tube of these true wireless earbuds is meticulously crafted for a snug, secure fit with optimal friction between the polymer and the ear. The exterior, meanwhile, is designed with a touch interface for quick and easy control and adjustment. A simple tapping action will allow you to take calls, switch tracks, and activate settings like voice controls and the transparency mode.

This pair of Bang & Olufsen earbuds can deliver up to four hours of listening time on a single charge. The included charging case holds a total of three full charges, providing the earbuds with an additional 12 hours of battery life. You can even combine the case with a Qi charging pad if you want to experience the ultimate wireless convenience.

If you’ve got the cash to splurge on high-end true wireless sound, you’ll get the value you want with the Beoplay E8 2.0. From superb build quality to cool design, comfortable fit, and silky smooth audio, they check several boxes on your truly wireless earbud wish list. This model is available in many sleek colors and finishes, but the lowest price we’ve seen is for the natural variant which is currently down to $257. That’s a cool savings of $43.

Master & Dynamics MW07 – $160 ($89 off)

Whether it’s classic rock, pop, hip-hop, jazz, or electronic music, the Master & Dynamic MW07 can deliver it all with crisp, exceptional audio. This pair is outfitted with 10mm Beryllium drivers that can produce the same powerful audio as over-ear headphones. Sound is vibrant and authentic, with tunes conveyed in a warm, rich fashion and details caught with superb clarity. Bass is also punchy and retains just the right amount of crispness – a rare feat in in-ear and bass-heavy headphones.

Many true wireless earbuds can become fatiguing to listen to for long periods of time, but that’s not the case for the MW07. They may be weighty, but their rubber earfins and soft rubber eartips keep them securely in your ears and ensure a comfortable fit. And since they conform to the natural curves of your ear, you’re also in store for solid passive noise isolation so you can immerse yourself in your music or entertainment without background noise getting in the way.

The Master & Dynamic MW07 offer the best of both worlds in terms of looks and sound performance. These true wireless earbuds come in a range of astonishing color variants, with the best sale price coming in at $160. Order now on Amazon while the deal is live.

