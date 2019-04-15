Share

If you’re in the market for an excellent pair of wireless headphones to pair with that new smartphone, you have impeccable timing: You can now get a pair of V-Moda’s excellent first-generation Crossfade Wireless model for just $100 at Amazon, a full $200 of their original $300 list price.

The full-sized over-ear headphones feature V-Moda’s well-known jagged styling, designed in Italy for maximum curb appeal. That stylish build is coupled with rugged metal components, making these some of the most life-proof headphones we have ever tested.

In terms of audio performance, we were fans of these headphones at their original price tag, which means we’re absolutely floored by them for $100. They offer powerful sound with crisp details up high and massive bass down low, making them a great choice for those who are fans of electronic dance music or hip-hop.

A healthy smattering of memory foam on the earcups and the headband means the Crossfade Wireless are comfortable for long-term listening sessions, and a relatively tight clamping force will give you great passive noise isolation — meaning you won’t be as bothered by the sounds of the outside world as with other over-ear models that lack noise cancellation.

We like the fact that these headphones can easily be plugged in for wired listening on planes, with computers, or when they run out of battery. Speaking of, you’ll get 12 hours of battery per charge. That’s a bit lower than the 20-plus hours we see from many wireless over-ear models these days, but given that this model is four years old, and that they cost just $100, that is more than adequate.

Another great thing about these headphones is that they don’t look old: V-Moda hasn’t dramatically changed the look of its over-ears in some time, so you won’t look like your accessory choice is out of date.

In any case, such a solid pair of wireless over-ear headphones is hard to come by for just $100 usually, so we can absolutely recommend these as a good buy. Interested in learning more about the V-Moda Crossfade Wireless? Be sure to check out our full review, which goes in-depth into their features, sound, and wearability.