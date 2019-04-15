Digital Trends
Deals

You can get V-Moda’s excellent wireless over-ear headphones for just $100

Parker Hall
By
v moda crossfade wireless vmoda bt hdphns panels
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

If you’re in the market for an excellent pair of wireless headphones to pair with that new smartphone, you have impeccable timing: You can now get a pair of V-Moda’s excellent first-generation Crossfade Wireless model for just $100 at Amazon, a full $200 of their original $300 list price.

The full-sized over-ear headphones feature V-Moda’s well-known jagged styling, designed in Italy for maximum curb appeal. That stylish build is coupled with rugged metal components, making these some of the most life-proof headphones we have ever tested.

In terms of audio performance, we were fans of these headphones at their original price tag, which means we’re absolutely floored by them for $100. They offer powerful sound with crisp details up high and massive bass down low, making them a great choice for those who are fans of electronic dance music or hip-hop.

A healthy smattering of memory foam on the earcups and the headband means the Crossfade Wireless are comfortable for long-term listening sessions, and a relatively tight clamping force will give you great passive noise isolation — meaning you won’t be as bothered by the sounds of the outside world as with other over-ear models that lack noise cancellation.

We like the fact that these headphones can easily be plugged in for wired listening on planes, with computers, or when they run out of battery. Speaking of, you’ll get 12 hours of battery per charge. That’s a bit lower than the 20-plus hours we see from many wireless over-ear models these days, but given that this model is four years old, and that they cost just $100, that is more than adequate.

Another great thing about these headphones is that they don’t look old: V-Moda hasn’t dramatically changed the look of its over-ears in some time, so you won’t look like your accessory choice is out of date.

In any case, such a solid pair of wireless over-ear headphones is hard to come by for just $100 usually, so we can absolutely recommend these as a good buy. Interested in learning more about the V-Moda Crossfade Wireless? Be sure to check out our full review, which goes in-depth into their features, sound, and wearability.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
amazon ring smart lighting pre order deals spotlight white starter kit 2 pack bundle with 4 pathlights 013
Deals

Amazon drops pre-order prices for Alexa-compatible Ring Smart Light starter kit

Amazon dropped the prices for Ring Smart Light Starter Kit bundles a week before the lights start shipping. Smart security cameras and lights turn on automatically and alert homeowners to visitors or intruders.
Posted By Bruce Brown
apple watchos 4 1 streaming music gymkit watch series 3 review 7
Deals

Apple Watch Series 3, Fitbit Charge 2 see price cuts from Walmart and B&H

Save around $50 on the Fitbit Charge 2 from Amazon and more than $100 on the Apple Watch Series 3 at B&H Photo Video and Walmart. These may be slightly older models, but they're still excellent fitness trackers and smartwatches.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
Ecovacs Deebot 901 review
Deals

Amazon slashes the price of the Ecovacs Deebot 901 robot vacuum for one day

Amazon took a dramatic price cut for its Deal of the Day on the Alexa-compatible Ecovacs Deebot 901 robot vacuum cleaner. Digital Trends' reviewer gave the 901 high marks for room mapping and voice response with Alexa and Google Assistant.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Top Rank Boxing: Lomachenko vs. Crolla on ESPN Plus
Deals

Here’s how to watch Top Rank Boxing: Lomachenko vs. Crolla with ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus is the go-to place for streaming Top Rank Boxing, UFC, and more. It’s also the only way you can stream Lomachenko vs. Crolla online this Friday, and if you’re a new subscriber, you can sign up for a 7-day trial to catch the…
Posted By Lucas Coll
version 1532110182 2 iphone se family back
Deals

Apple drops $150 off the iPhone SE with another clearance discount

Looking for new iPhone but don't want to drop a ton of cash on the XS or XR? Apple is bringing back the iPhone SE once again with up to $150 in savings. This sale is only going on while supplies last, so don't miss your chance to save.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
GameStop Spring Sale week 2 best deals discounts bundles
Deals

Save up to $30 on PS4 and Xbox One games during the GameStop Spring Sale

The first week of the GameStop Spring Sale is nearly over and there are some new deals, discounts, and offers that will only be available in week 2. Here, we break down the best deals that start on April 14 and a few that end this weekend.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
blink xt outdoor tree
Deals

Best Buy slashes prices on Ring, Arlo, and Blink XT home security systems

If you’re looking to secure your pad without the contracts and fees that come with traditional home security services, now’s the time. Best Buy has slashed prices on a number of smart home security systems, with discounts up to $160.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale
Deals

Customize this Walmart Nintendo Switch bundle deal with 1 of 5 great games

Walmart is saving consumers up to $60 with a new Nintendo Switch bundle deal. Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and two others are the game options available as you put together your custom bundle.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon
Deals

Lenovo tax sale knocks $456 off the ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop

Whether you’re dreading tax day or you’re looking forward to a refund, Lenovo’s tax season sale might make your day a little brighter. This awesome ThinkPad X1 Carbon, which can be yours for more than $450 off with a special promo…
Posted By Lucas Coll
watch ufc 236 holloway vs poirier 2 with espn max
Deals

UFC 236: How to watch Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 2 with ESPN+ PPV

One of the most highly anticipatedpay-per-view events of the year is happening today, April 13. You can get exclusive access to this fight through ESPN Plus, with a discount for new subscribers.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
iRobot Roomba deals
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
amazon ecovacs deebot deal of the day 711 robot vacuum cleaner with smart navi 2 a
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on Ecovacs Deebot robot vacuums for one day only

Amazon cut prices of two Ecovacs Deebot robot vacuums for Deals of the Day. Robot vacuums have convinced millions of their value. I bought an Ecovacs Deebot as a family gift, and after a couple of weeks my wife said, "Best gift ever."
Posted By Bruce Brown
SimpliSafe review
Deals

Get a deduction on SimpliSafe prices for Tax Day, free camera on security systems

SimpliSafe took big deductions off its home security systems for income Tax Day. SimpliSafe will deduct 15% off the usual price of SimpliSafe security systems today and add a video security camera with motion and sound detection for free.
Posted By Bruce Brown
easy camera care tips sd card
Deals

Save up to 85 percent in Amazon’s one-day memory and storage sale

Amazon's one-day storage sale could be the best time of year to upgrade the capacity of your phone, tablet, or desktop PC. Some items have had their priced slashed by up to 85 percent.
Posted By Jon Martindale