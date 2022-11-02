When it comes to watching movies and shows, you have a couple of realistic options: you can watch on a traditional TV, or you can install a projector. Most projectors, however, have a hefty price tag, which is totally fine if money is of no concern. But that’s never really the case. Luckily, there are reasonable projectors like Vankyo’s Cinemango 100 video projector. It’s a portable projector, for use indoors and out, capable of producing a screen up to 220 inches in size, at full HD — with a 1080P resolution. All of that is available for just $80, normally $99, saving you about $19 on top of an already competitively priced system. While the Cinemango does have dual 2-watt stereo surround speakers built-in, you can also use the 3.5mm output to connect a speaker or headphones for immersive audio, and with so many headphone deals available, that’s a huge benefit.

Why you should buy the Vankyo Cinemango 100 projector

If you need an introduction to the wide world of projectors, from home theater and gaming to pico or portable options, be sure to review our guide on how to choose the right home theater projector. It will explain, in detail, some of the features you should look for and what kind of projector is best based on your preferences, and how you’ll be using it. You’ll also learn that portable projectors like Vankyo’s Cinemango 100 are super convenient for on-the-go situations. For example, you can set up a family movie night in your backyard. Or, with the right equipment, you might even be able to host a movie night at the campsite — portable power stations are great for supplying the electricity you’ll need.

The Cinemango can produce a 220-inch screen, or smaller, at varying distances, from 4 feet to just over 22 feet away from the projection surface. More importantly, it produces a full HD picture at a 1080P resolution, and delivers audio through two 2-watt stereo surround speakers. You can always connect an external speaker or headphones to the 3.5mm audio jack, too. Multiple HDMI ports mean you can plug in your streaming media players, game consoles, and even smartphones with the right cable — like your iPhone.

It’s an excellent option for man caves, game rooms, meeting rooms, bedrooms, or even living rooms. Pretty much anywhere you might need a projector, and above all, in spaces where you have room to create an extra large screen. Don’t worry though, if you don’t have much space to work with it still produces a bright and vivid screen at smaller sizes.

Normally $99, the Vankyo Cinemango 100 video projector is yours for $80 with free shipping, and free holiday returns until January 31, 2022. That’s a cool $19 off the regular price, and a great chance to save if we do say so ourselves. If you’re interested, grab the deal while you can, there’s no telling how long it will last, or how long this projector will still be in stock.

Editors' Recommendations