Bose’s AirPods Pro alternative just got a massive discount

Walmart Black Friday deals are going on right now, giving shoppers a chance to beat the rush and get the products they want now rather than needing to wait for the big day itself. Thanks to that, we’ve seen some amazing Black Friday headphone deals already. This includes saving $50 off the Bose Sport Earbuds. Normally priced at $179, they’re down to only $129 right now at Walmart. A great deal for anyone looking for good quality earphones for less, let’s take a look at why you need them.

Why you should buy the Bose Sport Earbuds

Bose is a big name in the best headphones and best wireless earbuds world thanks to offering consistently great sound quality across all its products. When it comes to the Bose Sport Earbuds, they’re built to be ideal for when you’re working out and need good sound with a great fit.

Each pair of the Bose Sport Earbuds come with three sizes of StayHear Max tips so you can find the right fit for you so you don’t have to worry about them falling out at a crucial moment. Built to resist moisture from sweat and the weather, they can handle you pushing yourself at the gym or going for a run in poor weather. With up to five hours of battery life per charge, they can cope with a busy day before you use the charging case to gain an additional 10 hours before you need to power them up again. A 15-minute charge returns up to 2 hours of use, so they’re almost always ready to go.

Using them is a simple matter of learning some intuitive gestures with a swipe up or down controlling volume while double taps help you initiate shortcuts such as checking your battery level or skipping a track. You also gain hands-free calls with a clear and advanced microphone system that focuses on your voice rather than the environmental noise around you.

Normally priced at $179, the Bose Sport Earbuds are down to $129 for a limited time only as part of Walmart’s Black Friday deals. A great way to get more for less, you’ll be delighted with how well these fit into your busy lifestyle.

