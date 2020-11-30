If you missed out on the discounts last week, then good news — there are still a ton of great discounts to be had today for Cyber Monday. Some of the best Cyber Monday sales are available right now, but if you want to save money you’ll have to act fast as they won’t be around for long!

If you’re looking for a way to keep yourself entertained during a long winter, then one option you could consider is building out a home theater setup. As cinemas are closed in many places in the world, you can get your movie fix while also staying safe by upgrading your home theater system to something more engaging. And one key piece of home theater kit is a projector, for that real cinema experience. You can find everything from cheap pocket projectors which are good for sharing movies on the go, to high-end projectors which display images of incredible quality and make the movie-watching experience something truly special.

Whatever type of projector you’re looking for, we’ve rounded up the best deals on projectors from across the internet for your perusal. And while you’re building out your home theater, you might want to take a look at our roundup of the best Cyber Monday TV deals as well.

How to choose a projector on Cyber Monday

When it comes to choosing a projector for your home, you’ll notice a huge range in price and features, with some models costing less than $100 and some running north of $2,000. So you’ll want to do some research to find out which is the best projector you can afford. Have your heart set on a 4K model? We’ve tried the finest the retailers have to offer and have rounded up all the best 4K projectors in one place. Dreaming about a movie theater in your yard? We’ve got a guide to setting up the best outdoor movie theater. And if you’re not sure if you should opt for a projector or a TV to improve your home theater, we have a guide to projectors versus TVs for your home theater to help you decide. Don’t forget all the other home theater essentials you’ll need as well, including surround sound.

Brightness levels

Some of the key factors to consider when selecting a projector include its brightness (which you’ll see indicated in lumens) as this will determine how well the projector will perform in brighter conditions during the day. If you’re watching at night, a lower level of brightness will be fine. But if you want to watch during the day, especially if you don’t have blackout curtains or blinds, then you’ll need a projector with a higher level of brightness to see the picture. Our guide on what to consider before buying a projector has more information on this. You might want your projector to be portable as well, in which case you should check out the best portable projectors like the LG CineBeam PH30N or the best pocket projectors.

Picture size and resolution

Another big consideration is the picture size and resolution of the projector. You’ll find models with anything from 720p in cheaper products to 4K Ultra HD in products like the Optoma UHD50X or the BenQ HT2550, and what you’ll be happy with depends upon how demanding you are when it comes to picture quality. You should also take note of the throw distance, which is the optimal distance between the projector and the surface you’ll be projecting onto — whether that’s a wall or a projector screen. Measure the distance in the space you’ll be using a look for a projector which supports that throw range. If you’ve only got a limited amount of space, you’ll want to look at a short-throw projector like Samsung’s The Premiere or Optoma’s CinemaX P2.

Connectivity

One more aspect to look at is the connectivity options of the projector. Many modern projects now support WiFi and Bluetooth, so you can easily connect your phone to the projector and play movies from that. This is helpful for office use, when you need to present at work, for example, or at home if your friends want to share clips from their devices. You should also look for support for HDMI support so you can plug in your gaming console or Blu-Ray player.

And you might want to consider what audio connectivity is available to work with your audio setup as well. Most projectors will come with built-in speakers which will do for casual use, but if you’re looking for a high-quality cinematic experience then you’ll likely want some external speakers to give better sound.

How much should you spend on a projector?

If you’re looking for a projector for the occasional home movie night or office presentation, and you’re not a big stickler for video quality, you can find affordable projectors on sale this season for below $100. However, if you want the full cinema experience, the sky is the limit on how much you can spend on a high-end projector! Do consider your other hardware such as your screen before spending a lot though, because even the best projector won’t look great if it’s projecting onto an uneven surface like a wall or wrinkled old screen.

Are any projector deals too good to be true?

You’ll see a whole range of projector deals on sites across the internet for the holiday shopping season, but you need to be careful about where you buy from. With so many different projectors available at different prices, you’ll find everything from high-end, high-quality projectors from well-known brands to cheap, low-quality projectors that may not give you the experience you’re looking for.

That’s why our deals only recommend projectors from reputable retailers with good returns policies, so if you do have any issues with your new projector you know that you can get it sorted out with the retailer. We advise that you do your research before making a purchase, and don’t let retailer gimmicks like countdown clocks push you into making a decision before you’re ready.

