The best Cyber Monday projector deals for 2020

By

If you missed out on the discounts last week, then good news — there are still a ton of great discounts to be had today for Cyber Monday. Some of the best Cyber Monday sales are available right now, but if you want to save money you’ll have to act fast as they won’t be around for long!

If you’re looking for a way to keep yourself entertained during a long winter, then one option you could consider is building out a home theater setup. As cinemas are closed in many places in the world, you can get your movie fix while also staying safe by upgrading your home theater system to something more engaging. And one key piece of home theater kit is a projector, for that real cinema experience. You can find everything from cheap pocket projectors which are good for sharing movies on the go, to high-end projectors which display images of incredible quality and make the movie-watching experience something truly special.

Whatever type of projector you’re looking for, we’ve rounded up the best deals on projectors from across the internet for your perusal. And while you’re building out your home theater, you might want to take a look at our roundup of the best Cyber Monday TV deals as well.

Best Cyber Monday projector deals
Expires soon

BenQ TH671ST 1080p Short Throw Gaming Projector

$699 $799
This BenQ projector is perfect for gamers. It delivers a very low input lag coupled with a refresh rate similar to the output of PS4 Pro and Xbox One X. Its projection capacity is up to 300 inches.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

YABER Y60 Portable Projector

$140 $230
With 1280x720p resolution, a brightness of 6000 lumens, plus deep contrast and vivid colors for great-looking images, this projector has everything you need to quickly and easily set up a home cinema.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

ViewSonic PA503S 1080p Projector

$295 $310
The ViewSonic PA503S is a great mid-range projector packing a lot of features for the price including 1080p output, 3,600 lumens, a throw distance of more than 15 feet, and a wide range of inputs.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

ViewSonic M1 Mini+ Smart Portable Projector

$218 $240
A pocket-sized LED projector with a resolution of 854x480p and support for 1080p, plus integrated wifi and JBL speaker, making it perfect for office workers who want to show presentations simply.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

LG CineBeam HU70LAB 4K Wireless Smart DLP Projector

$1,450 $1,800
Upgrade your gaming or movie sessions with this LG 4K projector. Aside from delivering highly detailed visuals and crisp audio, it also offers the convenience of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth compatibility.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

BenQ MH733 1080P Business Projector

$799 $849
The BenQ MH733 is perfect for business use. It offers a range of presentation solutions, thanks to its wireless and network projection as well as QCast APP and USB Reader compatibility,
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

LG PF50KA 1080p Wireless Smart DLP Portable Projector

$530 $650
Bring the cinema into your home with the LG PF50KA. This projector delivers sharp picture with crisp details, accurate colors, and sufficient brightness. It connects via Bluetooth and USB Type-C.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Anker Nebula Capsule Smart Mini Projector

$300 $350
Save on space and cash with the Anker Nebula Capsule mini projector, allowing even the most budget-conscious of home theater builders to enjoy their favorite films and TV shows on a 100-inch display.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

ViewSonic M1+ Portable Smart Wi-Fi Projector

$255 $310
This portable projector comes with built-in audio, smart TV enabled, and a built-in battery that provides 6 hours of play time. It can be charged using USB Type C and taken with you on the go.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Yaber portable mini projector

$160 $300
A portable, wireless projector that's perfect for quick and easy movie nights with friends, streaming straight from your phone or other device, with ports for HDI, USB, VGA, AV, and audiol
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

ViewSonic PX727HD 1080p Projector

$600 $760
This projector has an RGB color wheel for exceptional calibrated color accuracy, and also has reduced input latency, making it perfect for watching fast-paced action like sports or games.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

LG HU80KA 4K Smart Laser Projector

$2,575 $3,000
It's a bit pricey (which is why a deal like this is welcome), but if you want the most user-friendly cinema-quality home theater experiences, look no further than the LG HU80KA 4K laser projector.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

BenQ TK800M 4K Projector

$999 $1,449
As one of our favorite 4K home theater projectors, the BenQ TK800M is the go-to for a cinema-quality home theater experience.
Buy Now
Expires soon

Epson Home Cinema 3800 4K Projector

$1,500 $1,700
The Epson Home Cinema is a great 4K Ultra HD projector for any home theater (or professional or classroom setting if you're so inclined) with a gorgeous 3,000-lumen picture and 40"-300" picture size.
Buy at Best Buy
Coupon for 20% off
Expires soon

Hompow Mini Projector

$90 $140
With noise reduction technology to keep quiet, this small projector supports up to 1080p display and has 50,000 hours of lamp life so you should be able to watch movies for years without replacement.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Yaber Y31 1080P Projector

$290 $530
This 7200 Lux projector has 1080p native resolution for crisp high definition images, as well as a brightness that outshines most other projectors. There's hifi stereo sound included as well.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Zeacool Mini HD Video Projector

$75 $90
A native 720p HD projector with built-in stereo speakers, that projects an image of between 60 and 200 inches and is versatile with inputs including HDMI, VGA, USB, Micro SF, and RCA.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

BenQ TK850 True 4K HDR-PRO Projector

$1,499 $1,699
Immerse in a cinematic experience with the BenQ TK850. This 4K projector works well in any lighting condition, offering great brightness and accurate colors. It's also ideal for gaming and sports.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Epson Home Cinema 2250 1080p 3LCD Projector with Android TV

$700 $1,000
What makes this projector special is its Android functionality. This means direct access to streaming services, including YouTube, Netflix, and Hulu. The device connects via USB.
Buy at Best Buy

How to choose a projector on Cyber Monday

When it comes to choosing a projector for your home, you’ll notice a huge range in price and features, with some models costing less than $100 and some running north of $2,000. So you’ll want to do some research to find out which is the best projector you can afford. Have your heart set on a 4K model? We’ve tried the finest the retailers have to offer and have rounded up all the best 4K projectors in one place. Dreaming about a movie theater in your yard? We’ve got a guide to setting up the best outdoor movie theater. And if you’re not sure if you should opt for a projector or a TV to improve your home theater, we have a guide to projectors versus TVs for your home theater to help you decide. Don’t forget all the other home theater essentials you’ll need as well, including surround sound.

Brightness levels

Some of the key factors to consider when selecting a projector include its brightness (which you’ll see indicated in lumens) as this will determine how well the projector will perform in brighter conditions during the day. If you’re watching at night, a lower level of brightness will be fine. But if you want to watch during the day, especially if you don’t have blackout curtains or blinds, then you’ll need a projector with a higher level of brightness to see the picture. Our guide on what to consider before buying a projector has more information on this. You might want your projector to be portable as well, in which case you should check out the best portable projectors like the LG CineBeam PH30N or the best pocket projectors.

Picture size and resolution

Another big consideration is the picture size and resolution of the projector. You’ll find models with anything from 720p in cheaper products to 4K Ultra HD in products like the Optoma UHD50X or the BenQ HT2550, and what you’ll be happy with depends upon how demanding you are when it comes to picture quality. You should also take note of the throw distance, which is the optimal distance between the projector and the surface you’ll be projecting onto — whether that’s a wall or a projector screen. Measure the distance in the space you’ll be using a look for a projector which supports that throw range. If you’ve only got a limited amount of space, you’ll want to look at a short-throw projector like Samsung’s The Premiere or Optoma’s CinemaX P2.

Connectivity

One more aspect to look at is the connectivity options of the projector. Many modern projects now support WiFi and Bluetooth, so you can easily connect your phone to the projector and play movies from that. This is helpful for office use, when you need to present at work, for example, or at home if your friends want to share clips from their devices. You should also look for support for HDMI support so you can plug in your gaming console or Blu-Ray player.

And you might want to consider what audio connectivity is available to work with your audio setup as well. Most projectors will come with built-in speakers which will do for casual use, but if you’re looking for a high-quality cinematic experience then you’ll likely want some external speakers to give better sound.

How much should you spend on a projector?

If you’re looking for a projector for the occasional home movie night or office presentation, and you’re not a big stickler for video quality, you can find affordable projectors on sale this season for below $100. However, if you want the full cinema experience, the sky is the limit on how much you can spend on a high-end projector! Do consider your other hardware such as your screen before spending a lot though, because even the best projector won’t look great if it’s projecting onto an uneven surface like a wall or wrinkled old screen.

Are any projector deals too good to be true?

You’ll see a whole range of projector deals on sites across the internet for the holiday shopping season, but you need to be careful about where you buy from. With so many different projectors available at different prices, you’ll find everything from high-end, high-quality projectors from well-known brands to cheap, low-quality projectors that may not give you the experience you’re looking for.

That’s why our deals only recommend projectors from reputable retailers with good returns policies, so if you do have any issues with your new projector you know that you can get it sorted out with the retailer. We advise that you do your research before making a purchase, and don’t let retailer gimmicks like countdown clocks push you into making a decision before you’re ready.

