Verizon Wireless came out strong with Back to School 2021 sales. We found five of the best Verizon back-to-school sales and listed them below. You’ll find excellent iPhone 12 deals, iPad deals, Samsung Galaxy deals, Samsung Galaxy Tab deals, and sales on the iPad Pro. You can find additional aggressively priced Verizon offers for smartphone deals, several recent generation iPhone deals, and tablet deals. Verizon has attractive sales on most devices and wireless plans, but if you’re switching from another wireless carrier you’ll find the Verizon new customer deals are the best available.

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G : starting at $5 per month for 24 months

Bump up your mobile connections to 5G without straining your budget with the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G smartphone. Complete with a triple rear camera and all-day battery life, the Galaxy A42 5G has the processing power to support 5G Nationwide and 5G Ultra Wideband. The 5,000mAh battery has up to 31 hours runtime and 15 days standby. Keep your information and your smartphone secure with both In-Display Fingerprint and Facial Recognition. If you sign up for a new Unlimited Plan line, the Galaxy A42 5G costs just $5 a month for 24 months or $120, a $280 savings off its $400 retail price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite : starting at $6 per month for 24 months

It weighs only 12.9 ounces, but Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has the power you need to stay in touch as well as remain productive and entertained. Connect via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or 4G and LTE networks in more than 200 countries, depending on your wireless service plan. Your investment is protected with the Tab A7 Lite’s metal frame whether you’re traveling around the globe or between rooms at home. The A7’s mobile hotspot supports up to 10 additional devices and its 32GB storage is expandable to a full 1TB. The 8.7-inch WXGA+ TFT display has a flicker-free 60Hz refresh rate so you can binge on Netflix comfortably. When fully charge the Tab A7 Lite’s battery runs for up to 18 hours. The full retail price is $200, but you can save $50 when you pay just $6 a month for 24 months.

Apple iPad (8th Generation) : starting at $15 per month for 24 months

This 8th generation Apple iPad with 32GB storage is just $15 a month for 24 months in Verizon’s Back to School sale, in all a $100 savings from the normal $460 list price. The iPad’s A12 Bionic chip supports Apple Pencil and the Apple Smart Keyboard (both optional) and runs iPadOS 14. The 8th generation iPad is small and light enough that you can take it with you for mobile communications, connections, entertainment, and productivity. Depending on your wireless connection plan, the iPad works in more than 200 countries. Available in Silver, Space Gray, and Gold.

Apple iPhone 12 mini : starting at $29 per month for 24 months

If you want nationwide 5G support in a high-performance smartphone but you don’t need a huge display and don’t want to carry the weight and bulk or pay the cost of the largest iPhone 12 models, the iPhone 12 mini was designed with you in mind. You won’t miss out with the 12 mini’s dual rear 12MP cameras with wide and ultrawide angle lenses. The front camera is also 12MP because why shouldn’t your selfies look as good as pics you take of others? The iPhone 12 mini’s Ceramic Shield display protection has four times the drop performance of earlier models and the Super Retina XDR display is top-of-the-line. $700 or $29 for 24 months. Also if you buy one with 24 or 30 payments and a select Unlimited plan, you can get a second phone for up to $700 off with a new line and select Unlimited plans.

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) : starting at $40 per month for 30 months

Verizon is offering $100 off an Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021 version) when you buy a 128GB model in silver or space gray with 30 monthly payments of $40. Instead of the $1,300 list price, you pay just $1,200 with this plan. If you’re switching from another wireless carrier you’ll find the Verizon new customer deals are the best available. You can customize the iPad Pro with the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil plus connect high-performance accessories with a Thunderbolt cable. You won’t have to compromise on power or performance with Apple’s M1 chip and up to nine hours’ usage time from the rechargeable lithium-polymer battery. The 12.9-inch diagonal mini-LED backlit Multi-Touch Liquid Retina XDR display lets you watch and edit HDR video plus 5G cellular models keep the performance ladder high even when you’re away from Wi-Fi. This offer for the no-compromise iPad Pro is available online only.

