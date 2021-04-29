Best cheap Verizon Fios new customer deals for April 2021

If you’re paying too much for your home internet, landline phone plan, or TV service (or all of the above), one of the best and easiest ways to save is by bundling these all together with Verizon Fios. That means that anybody looking to reduce those monthly bills should definitely consider a package like Fios. There are almost always Verizon new customer deals on tap, too — after all, it’s the second-largest network provider in the U.S. and a pioneer in the fiber optic space — so if you’re looking to save, we’ve got the best cheap Verizon Fios deals right here.

Verizon Fios covers your home landline phone service, but if you’re specifically after a new mobile plan, too, then check out these cell phone plan deals once you’re finished here.

Today’s best Verizon Fios deals

Should you bundle internet and phone plans?

If you’re wondering whether you should bundle your home internet, phone, and TV plans, then the short answer is yes — depending on your usage. There are almost always Verizon new customer deals to entice people looking to switch and save, too, so make sure you don’t sleep on those when shopping around for a new service provider. Verizon has one of the best fiber optic networks in America, but as of now, Fios is available only in certain places in the Eastern U.S. You can check out the up-to-date coverage list here.

One of the advantages of these cheap Verizon Fios deals is that you only pay for what you actually use. That means that if you use your home internet and landline phone a lot but don’t watch that much TV (or if you already have some streaming services you’re happy with), you won’t get stuck footing the bill for a big package full of stuff you don’t really need. Alternatively, if you’re one of many who has entirely ditched a traditional landline in favor of a cell phone plan, but you want to keep up with the latest in fiber optic internet and streaming technology, there’s a Fios package for that too.

When you sign up for Verizon Fios internet (assuming it’s offered in your area), you have the freedom to choose what extras you want to add. Note that Fios is first and foremost an internet service, so you’ll need to at least sign up for one of the 200Mbps, 400Mbps, or Gigabit plans. Verizon new customer deals often include faster speeds for the same price in select locations (300Mbps instead of 200Mbps, for example), and if that’s available to you, you’ll see it when selecting your plans. After choosing a Verizon Fios internet package, you’ll then have the option to add one of a variety of TV and landline phone service tiers, or forgo them altogether — it’s totally up to you. That lets you tailor your bundle to your needs and habits without paying for unneeded extras.

