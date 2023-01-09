 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Upgrade your internet for 2023 with this Verizon Fios sign-up offer

Lucas Coll
By
Family using internet in the dining room

This content was produced in partnership with Verizon.

Are you tired of slow and unreliable internet service, or are you just looking for a speed upgrade? If you’re ready to make this the year that brings your home network into the 2020s, Verizon Fios fiber-optic internet might be the perfect choice, and you can score some juicy sign-up bonuses right now. With lightning-fast speeds and a reputation for reliability, Fios has become a top pick for many internet users, and if you sign up before January 25, you can get a $200 gift card to GrubHub or DoorDash as well as a $300 discount on the Stream TV Soundbar. If you’re considering making the switch to Fios, keep reading to learn more about this fiber-optic internet service and how to get the most out of this limited-time New Year’s sign-up offer.

Verizon Fios is a fiber-optic internet service that delivers lightning-fast speeds and reliable connectivity. You can also bundle Fios internet with television streaming and landline phone services, but the fiber-optic internet is the main reason you should consider taking the plunge. With Fios, you’ll be able to download and upload at lightning speeds, which is especially useful if you rely on the internet for work, streaming, or gaming. You’ll be able to enjoy a smooth and seamless experience without lag or buffering, but another one of the main benefits of Fios is its reliability. Fiber-optic cables are much less prone to interference and outages than traditional copper cables. That means that you’ll be able to enjoy a consistent and reliable connection at all times.

Using Verizon Fios internet for WFH in a home office.

Verizon offers a range of Fios packages to suit different needs and budgets. You have three fiber-optic internet speeds to choose from — 300 Mbps, 500 Mbps, and 1 Gbps — with plans starting at $25 per month. So whether you’re a light internet user or you want a gigabit connection for a high-traffic local network, you’ll be able to find a Fios package that fits your needs. And with no annual contracts, you’ll be able to switch plans or cancel your service anytime without penalty fees. If you’re interested in getting the absolute best bang for your buck, Verizon also offers bundle options that combine internet, TV, and phone services. That’s a great way to get everything you need and stack even more savings.

Related

With a range of plans and bundle options, reliable fiber-optic service, and consistent speeds, Verizon Fios is a top pick for anyone looking to upgrade their internet. For the new year, Verizon is offering some nice perks to new customers through January 25: Sign up for Fios fiber-optic internet today and you can get a DoorDash or GrubHub gift card worth as much as $200, along with a discount of up to $300 on the Verizon Stream TV Soundbar or Soundbar Pro. The gigabit plan gives you the biggest bonus and also throws in six free months of Disney+. Your router rental is free for all Fios packages as well.

Editors' Recommendations

Hulu with Live TV Free Trial: Everything you need to know
Hulu on Roku.
Amazon Prime Video Free Trial: Stream for a month for free
The Amazon Prime Video app icon on Roku.
The 7 best TV deals in Best Buy’s 3-day flash sale — From $275
The LG 65-inch B2 Series 4K OLED smart TV against a white background.
HBO Max Free Trial: Can you stream hit shows for free?
The HBO Max app on a TV screen while purple lights illuminate the wall behind.
Mint Mobile Free Trial: Get a week of free cellular service
Mint mobile banner image.
ESPN+ Free Trial: Can you sign up for free in 2022?
The ESPN+ logo on a black background.
Peacock TV Free Trial: Stream as much as you want for free
Peacock TV home screen.
Audible Free Trial: Get 2 premium audiobooks for free
amazon offers 30 off annual audible deal with 099 echo dot 1
NordVPN Free Trial: Try the service for free for a month
The best VPN for Mac is NordVPN.
CyberGhost Free Trial: Protect your browsing for free
The CyberGhost logo against a yellow background.
ExpressVPN Free Trial: Get a 30-day money-back guarantee
The ExpressVPN logo on a red background.
Adobe Photoshop Free Trial: Get a month of editing for free
Close up of Adobe Photoshop app icon being chosen from among other Adobe apps on a laptop screen.
QuickBooks Free Trial: Get a month of accounting for free
A laptop sits open with Quickbooks software running on the screen.