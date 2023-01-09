Upgrade your internet for 2023 with this Verizon Fios sign-up offer

This content was produced in partnership with Verizon.

Are you tired of slow and unreliable internet service, or are you just looking for a speed upgrade? If you’re ready to make this the year that brings your home network into the 2020s, Verizon Fios fiber-optic internet might be the perfect choice, and you can score some juicy sign-up bonuses right now. With lightning-fast speeds and a reputation for reliability, Fios has become a top pick for many internet users, and if you sign up before January 25, you can get a $200 gift card to GrubHub or DoorDash as well as a $300 discount on the Stream TV Soundbar. If you’re considering making the switch to Fios, keep reading to learn more about this fiber-optic internet service and how to get the most out of this limited-time New Year’s sign-up offer.

Verizon Fios is a fiber-optic internet service that delivers lightning-fast speeds and reliable connectivity. You can also bundle Fios internet with television streaming and landline phone services, but the fiber-optic internet is the main reason you should consider taking the plunge. With Fios, you’ll be able to download and upload at lightning speeds, which is especially useful if you rely on the internet for work, streaming, or gaming. You’ll be able to enjoy a smooth and seamless experience without lag or buffering, but another one of the main benefits of Fios is its reliability. Fiber-optic cables are much less prone to interference and outages than traditional copper cables. That means that you’ll be able to enjoy a consistent and reliable connection at all times.

Verizon offers a range of Fios packages to suit different needs and budgets. You have three fiber-optic internet speeds to choose from — 300 Mbps, 500 Mbps, and 1 Gbps — with plans starting at $25 per month. So whether you’re a light internet user or you want a gigabit connection for a high-traffic local network, you’ll be able to find a Fios package that fits your needs. And with no annual contracts, you’ll be able to switch plans or cancel your service anytime without penalty fees. If you’re interested in getting the absolute best bang for your buck, Verizon also offers bundle options that combine internet, TV, and phone services. That’s a great way to get everything you need and stack even more savings.

With a range of plans and bundle options, reliable fiber-optic service, and consistent speeds, Verizon Fios is a top pick for anyone looking to upgrade their internet. For the new year, Verizon is offering some nice perks to new customers through January 25: Sign up for Fios fiber-optic internet today and you can get a DoorDash or GrubHub gift card worth as much as $200, along with a discount of up to $300 on the Verizon Stream TV Soundbar or Soundbar Pro. The gigabit plan gives you the biggest bonus and also throws in six free months of Disney+. Your router rental is free for all Fios packages as well.

