What many don’t realize when it comes to high-speed internet is that it doesn’t just enable you to stream and download content faster but it also provides a much more stable household connection, especially when you have multiple people connecting to your home internet simultaneously. If you’re sharing broadband with your family, friends, and guests, then higher speeds and a more stable connection are going to be absolutely necessary, unless you want everyone to hate coming to your house. Cue Verizon’s Fios gigabit connection, which allows for 940Mbps to 880Mpbs speeds with practically no buffering or lag times while streaming media, virtually no interruptions while gaming online, and total support to video chat with others from whatever device(s) you prefer. More importantly, Verizon is offering a crazy deal right now when you subscribe to its Fios gigabit service.

That deal will get you a free Amazon Echo Show and $300 off the Stream TV Soundbar, and all you have to do is sign up for a shiny new, high-speed gigabit service through Verizon Fios. The deal is only going to be available until November 15, so while it may seem like you have plenty of time to take advantage, we recommend signing up as soon as possible if you’re interested. You can grab that deal below, or keep reading for more info on the Fios gigabit service and everything else you get as part of this promotion.

So what’s the deal here? Are there any tricks or stipulations? The biggest is that you need to sign up for Verizon’s Fios gigabit service, which may or may not be available in your area. To find out, you can head over to Verizon’s site and look up the eligibility of your address. Don’t worry, it’s a quick process and you’ll find out right away if Fios is in your area — if it’s not you don’t have to provide any other information. But once you take advantage of the offer, you’ll get Amazon’s Echo Show, a smart speaker and display with the Alexa voice-assistant built-in, plus you’ll get $300 toward the purchase of a , which is one heck of a deal since it normally costs $400.

The Stream TV Soundbar is an all-in-one home theater system that features Bang & Olufsen signature audio tuning, support for Dolby Atmos virtual surround audio through the five built-in speakers, and HDMI input management support so you can connect your other home entertainment gear. It’s powered by the Android TV platform, with access to thousands of apps and streaming services, including all of your favorites, right out of the box. You can watch all of your content in 4K UHD quality, and experience fully immersive and realistic audio. The next-gen remote deserves a call out here too, as it connects to other devices via Bluetooth and acts as a universal remote — to control and adjust your TV and other devices. A Google Assistant button allows you to use your voice to control the system, content search, and more. Getting $300 off doesn’t sound too shabby right about now, does it?

From now until November 15, new customers have the option to receive a free Amazon Echo Show plus $300 to spend toward a Stream TV Soundbar when signing up for Verizon’s Fios gigabit internet service. The connection quality is certainly worth the cost, especially if you have a busy and online-thriving household! And if you’re going to upgrade your connection anyway, you might as well take advantage of this amazing offer!

