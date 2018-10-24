Share

This year has been a pretty good one for flagship phones – 2018 has seen the release of some great mobile devices, from Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 to the impressive Google Pixel 3. Apple also got in on the action, revealing its new flagship lineup which includes the iPhone XS, the larger XS Max, and one surprise that few saw coming – the more budget-friendly iPhone XR.

It’s no secret that Apple hardware is expensive. The iPhone X turned heads last year with its launch price of $1,000, and the iPhone XS isn’t any cheaper. Apple took a surprising turn when it also revealed a third device this year, the iPhone XR, with a starting price of only $750, and Verizon customers (or those willing to switch) can even score one for free. Read on to find out how.

Brand-name flagships are typically released in two variants: A standard-sized smartphone and a second oversized one with a larger display, and the iPhone XS and XS Max followed this model. It seems that the designers at Apple headquarters have been paying attention to consumer demand for less expensive flagships, though, and so we saw the Cupertino, California-based company also roll out the iPhone XR as a third and more affordable alternative to the very pricey XS.

The iPhone XR’s hardware isn’t quite as good as that of its beefier (and more expensive) siblings, but it still boasts excellent flagship-like specs for a competitive price. If you’re a Verizon customer or are looking to switch service providers, then the best way to score a deal on the new iPhone XR right now is the carrier’s ongoing “buy one, get one” iPhone offer. This promotion gives you $750 toward a new iPhone XR when you purchase an iPhone X, iPhone XS, or iPhone XS Max.

Note that this discount comes in the form of a rebate via bill credits, so you’ll need to buy both phones first and then you’ll receive the cost of the iPhone XR ($750) back over 24 months. This $750 rebate covers the price of the standard 64GB iPhone XR, but you can also apply it toward a 128GB or 256GB iPhone XR – just bear in mind that you’ll be on the hook for the extra cost of the models with extra storage.

Verizon

