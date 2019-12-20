If you are still looking for the perfect gift for that special someone on your holiday gift list, search no more. Now through December 25, you can get a free iPhone XRwhen you switch to Verizon with Unlimited. This deal is only available online and is stackable with the current Disney+deal that Verizon is running.

iPhone XR

Switch to Verizon now and get your iPhone XR by Christmas Eve. Free 2-day shippingis available if you order by 8 pm ET on December 20. Although this is an online only deal, you order online and get it today with in store pickup or same day delivery.

The iPhone XR was released in October 2018 as a lower-cost alternative to the iPhone XS and XS Max and features a 6.1-inch LCD screen with edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display. The body of the phone is glass and has an aluminum frame, as is the case with most iPhones. The rear camera is a 12 megapixels wide-range lens that has a larger sensor for sharper and more detailed pictures in low light. The phone is water and dust resistant and comes in six different colors. Features include Tap to Wake, True Tone, Haptic Touch, Face ID, and more.

Verizon Unlimited

Unlimited plans begin at just $35 a month (4 lines required) for the basic talk and text and standard definition video streaming. From there, you can add data for music and video streaming, productivity, and performance with the Play More and Do More Unlimited plans that are $45 a month/ 4 lines required. Play More includes 15GB of high-speed mobile hot spot usage per month. You can stream videos in HD at 720p, and a six-month Apple Music subscription is included. Do More also includes 15GB of high-speed mobile hotspot usage per month, and you can get 50% off an unlimited plan for your tablet or other connected devices.

The Get More Unlimited plan is the very best Unlimited plan and gives you the best in performance with extra features for just $55 a month/ 4 lines required. Get More includes 30GB of high-speed mobile hotspot usage per month. HD video streams at 720p and an Apple Music subscription are included with the plan.

There is also a Just Kids Unlimited plan that allows you to manage screen time, filter content, and track the location of your child’s phone for just $35 a month/ 4 lines required.

This free iPhone XR deal at Verizonwith Unlimited is only available now through December 25. So if you need a new smartphone for yourself, or a gift for a special someone, act now before it’s too late.

