This content was produced in partnership with Visible.

If it’s time to upgrade your phone, or more specifically get the new iPhone 14, then pay close attention because Visible is offering a fantastic deal right now that you won’t find anywhere else. There are two offers that, when combined, get you a free set of Beats Studio Buds and $200 to spend online. How awesome is that?

Here’s how it works: To get the $200, new Visible members have to port in their existing number within 30 days — from another carrier — set up their SIM, and activate their service. After three months of service payments, you’ll get the code for the virtual gift card. To get the Beats Studio Buds, just become a new Visible member and purchase one of the eligible models of the iPhone 14, including either the 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, or 14 Pro Max. After you transfer your number, activate your SIM and new service, and pay for three full months, you’ll get the code to redeem your new Beats Studio Buds. Restrictions do apply, which you’ll need to review . You can sign up and grab those promos through Visible below, or keep reading for more details.

The iPhone 14 brings with it lots of new and impressive features, like the ultra-detailed 48-megapixel main camera which delivers four times the resolution of the previous models. The display is also much improved with Always-On, ProMotion technology to deliver a smooth and seamless experience. But power users will love the fact that the all-day battery life offers up to 23 hours of video playback, which is insane seeing as you’d have the screen on that entire time — most comparable phones could only dream to offer that kind of battery life.

With a host of options, from the standard iPhone 14 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max you can choose precisely the variant that fits your needs and user experience best. All models pair nicely with the Beats Studio Buds, which are free, by the way, thanks to . All you have to do is bring over your existing number when you sign up for an account with the provider, and purchase one of the appropriate iPhone 14 models, which you were probably going to do anyway. Plus, you’ll be able to claim that $200 virtual gift card, if you port your number and keep up with your service payments for three months. That’s a heck of a deal, and you’re getting a ton back, including cash to spend on whatever.

If you were getting a new phone or the iPhone 14 anyway, the reality is that you were already going to do what’s required to get these promos, which includes paying your bill on time for three months, signing up for a new account with Visible, and purchasing the eligible phone(s). You might as well get that sweet, sweet cash back in the form of a virtual gift card and your free set of Beats Studio Buds, which are perfect for Apple owners and built to seamlessly use with the iPhone.

Editors' Recommendations