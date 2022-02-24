Don’t buy a Vitamix blender until you check out this deal

Having a good blender in the kitchen can save you a massive amount of time, not only because it makes crushing and chopping work easy but it also won’t fail on you after a month or two because the motor burned out. One brand known for having good-quality blenders is Vitamix, and Amazon has a great sale on the Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender, bringing it down to $300 from $350, a pretty good discount of $50.

If you have a medium-sized family, the 48-ounce container is perfect for preparing meals without having to empty it and reuse it constantly, and with the 10 different speed settings, you should get the exact amount of puree and blending that you need. Not only that, but the E310 has a pulse function as well, which will allow you to have a finely blended paste with slightly chunkier bits, great for certain types of sauces. The design of the container is made to help the blending process, rather than having bits of food that stubbornly refuse to get into the blades. And even if that happens, the E310 comes with a special tamper to get things stuck to the sides of the container without having to switch the machine off.

Of course, one of the biggest problems is the cleanup process, and with a medium-sized family and food to prepare, that can sometimes be difficult. Luckily, the Vitamix is self-cleaning by using some warm water, a drop of soap, and running it for 30-60 seconds, making the whole process much easier. What’s also an interesting feature is that the blades spin fast enough to start creating friction, meaning you can heat whatever you put in there if you run it for long enough, whether it’s frozen vegetables or even soup.

If you’ve been wanting to get a good blender for a while but have been on the fence, picking up this Vitamix E310 from Amazon with a $50 discount down to $300 is a great opportunity. Of course, if that’s still too much for you, check out some of our other Vitamix deals or our other general blender deals.

