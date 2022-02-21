  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This 70-inch QLED TV is down to $800 at Best Buy for Presidents Day

Albert Bassili
Vizio V Series

As President’s Day rolls upon us, the President’s Day deals are starting to pour on through, so it’s the perfect time to pick up that piece of tech that you’ve wanted to for quite a while, such as a TV. In this case, if you’re looking for a large screen TV for your home theatre, then this 70-inch QLED from Best Buy is reduced to $800 from $1,100, a whopping $300 reduction.

It’s not just the 70-inch side that’s impressive here, either. The Vizio M7 comes in 4k resolution and features IQ Active Processing, which is essentially an internal chip that specifically works towards making the image quality better, as well upscaling any content that isn’t in 4k. That means that you can enjoy older content that wasn’t originally released in 4k without much sweat, and while you’re at it, you can enjoy the Dolby Vision HDR, and the TV even supports HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG, so even sports broadcasts should look great. And, if that wasn’t enough, it also has a peak brightness of 700 nits, which is an impressive number, plus it has pixel-level fine-tuning of brightness to make sure that the contrast really looks great.

If you’re a gamer, you’ll be happy to know that Vizio M7 comes with an impressive game mode that includes variable frame rate support through AMD Freesync, Hgig, and even lower level input lag, so this is an excellent TV for console and desktop gaming alike. Unfortunately, while it only has a 60hz refresh rate, it does have its own motion smoothing technology that tries to smooth out the frames so they don’t look as janky, something which applies equally to gaming and non-gaming needs. Speaking of non-gaming needs, the Vizio m7 has both Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2 built-in, and the remote even comes with a built-in mic, so you don’t have to constantly pull your phone out to control your TV. As such, the convenience features are through the roof, and there’s very little more you could ask from this TV.

If you’ve been hankering for an excellent 70-inch TV for under $1,000 but haven’t had the chance to, now is your moment since Best Buy has reduced the Vizio M7 to $800 from $1,100. Of course, if this sale doesn’t do it for you, check out some of our other President’s Day TV deals that are sure to fit your budget and needs.

