Walmart drops a killer deal on 75-inch Vizio P-Series 4K HDR smart TVs

Jacob Kienlen
By
Vizio P Series P65 F1
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

It used to be that the only way to get a really good TV at a great price was to wait around for Black Friday, but that’s just not the case anymore. Some of the best TVs are becoming more and more affordable, and with brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and Vizio all offering budget options, there are a lot of choices available to you. If you don’t even know where to start looking, however, a decent sale can help you narrow it down. Walmart just dropped pretty substantial price cut on the mighty 75-inch P-Series 4K HDR smart TV. With a $600 discount, it’s hard to overlook this great deal.

We’ve actually gotten our hands on this gorgeous TV and liked it enough to give it a solid 8 out of 10 in our review. So if you’re on a budget but don’t want to sacrifice great picture, this Vizio P-Series TV is one of the best choices available. The P-Series comes fully-loaded with some of Vizio’s best processing tech, including the Xtreme Black Engine Pro local dimming. It also comes with impressive HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR performance across all 75 inches of the LED display. This allows for some pretty spectacular contrast in the darkest and brightest moments on the screen.

The 4K picture is the main reason to buy this Vizio smart TV, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t also come with other great features.  With 5 UHD and HDR-ready HDMI inputs and a 240Hz effective refresh rate, it’s a great option for any console gamers out there. With that many inputs, you’ll also be able to connect 4K HDR-enabled Blu-Ray players alongside any gaming consoles without any sort of issue. Additionally, it comes with Google Chromecast built in, so you can stream Netflix, Hulu, or even share your screen to the TV without the need for any sort of additional streaming device.

The Vizio P-Series HDR smart TV comes with a lot of great features, but since it is a budget option, there are a few minor issues where corners were cut. While the picture quality, HDR, and design are all really solid, we did notice some issues with the audio quality of the built-in speakers. Though all you’d really need to do to remedy that is pick up a decent soundbar, which you should probably do with most TVs anyway.

Normally priced at $2,298 at Walmart, this 75-inch TV is down to just $1,698 after a whopping $600 discount. If that’s still more than you’re willing to spend, however, you can also get the 65-inch P-Series for as low as $998 with the same discount. Here are all of the deals on various Vizio P-Series 4K TVs going on now:

75-inch model:

65-inch model:

55-inch model:

