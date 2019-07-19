Deals

Boost your TV’s audio with the Vizio SmartCast soundbar, now only $158

Erica Katherina
By
vizio smartcast soundbar walmart deal 3 1 channel system

No matter how gorgeous the picture or large the display, a personal home theater experience isn’t complete without quality audio and powerful bass. If you want to feel like you’re a part of the action, you need a soundbar that delivers. A solid option is the Vizio SmartCast 3.1 Channel Soundbar System. This model normally rings in for $198, but Walmart’s big summer sale has made it available for only $158.

In case you don’t want to shell out $158 in one go, you may opt to split that amount over a 12-month period which boils down to just $16 a month. Walmart’s sale ends this Sunday July 21, where you’ll find great home theatre deals on soundbars, TVs, and more.

This Vizio SmartCast soundbar is built with custom drivers and technologies from leaders in the audio industry — the Dolby technology that ensures dynamic sound quality for TV shows, movies and music, and the DTS technology that produces richer sound and dialogue with deeper bass.

Designed with a three-channel configuration, this soundbar promises up to 101 decibels of room-filling, crystal-clear sound with less than 1% total harmonic distortion. It also has a wireless subwoofer that delivers roof-shaking bass as deep as 50 Hz. From the rumble of a concert to a thrilling car chase, you’ll experience every detail in amazing clarity and feel as if you’re in the scene.

Playing your favorite tunes from your phone directly to the soundbar is possible with the built-in Chromecast (just tap the Cast button from the audio app). You can also stream high-quality audio over your home’s Wi-Fi network without interruptions if you get a text or phone call. And with the Vizio SmartCast app, you can turn your mobile device into the ultimate remote to easily set up and control the soundbar. Don’t worry about your phone running low on juice; this soundbar is battery-friendly so you can cast for as long as you want.

The Vizio SmartCast 3.1 Channel Soundbar System offers an excellent way to achieve an incredible audio experience for your movies, TV shows, games, and music. Don’t miss out on Walmart’s summer deal and get it today for only $158 instead of its usual $198 price tag.

Looking for more great stuff? Check out 4K TV deals and other amazing post-Prime Day deals on our curated deals page.

