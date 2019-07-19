Share

Let’s admit it: 4K TVs are pretty expensive. Although they offer the best screens with 8 million pixels in total, which is four times the number on a full high-definition TV screen, not everyone is willing to shell out that much money for them. If you’re looking for a smart TV with satisfactory screen resolution yet is surprisingly inexpensive, we recommend the RCA RTR4360-W Roku smart TV.

This budget-friendly TV is now available on Walmart for only $200, which is half its original price. This amazing deal is part of Walmart’s summer clearance sale and won’t last long so you better hurry.

The RCA Roku smart TV has a screen resolution of 1,080 pixels. It doesn’t compare to the stunning picture quality of 4K TVs but it’s good enough. The screen measures 43 inches with a glossy plastic bezel that extends for one inch. Colors on the screen look pretty accurate but what holds us back from fully recommending it is its flat contrast. When you watch a video that has both bright and dark areas on it, the bright spots look okay, but you lose the details in the shadows.

There are two USB ports and a reset button found on the back panel, as well as three HDMI ports, a composite video input, an optical audio output, a 3.5mm headphone jack/aux output, an Ethernet port, and an antenna/cable connector. Control buttons are found on the lower right-hand corner, and its remote control looks pretty basic with only a few keys on it. We actually think this is an asset, though, because it resembles a traditional TV remote, so you won’t struggle to find the right buttons to press.

Integrated into this smart TV is the Roku OS, a powerful streaming system with an intuitive interface that can support virtually every streaming app in existence. You can stream movies and TV shows on Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Google Play and more. You can also play music via Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, and Pandora. Roku arguably has the best cross-platform search available. Most local and national TV channels have their own designated apps on Roku, so finding them is a breeze. You can also use the Roku app to turn your smartphone into a remote in case the actual remote goes missing.

For only $200 on Walmart, you get what you pay for with the RCA Roku TV. Picture quality is fine, and it offers plenty of streaming options at a very low price. Please be aware though that the contrast is poor, even among budget-friendly smart TVs.

