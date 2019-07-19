Deals

Get the 43-inch RCA Roku smart TV for half its normal price at Walmart

Timothy Taylor
By
rca 4k uhd roku smart tv header

Let’s admit it: 4K TVs are pretty expensive. Although they offer the best screens with 8 million pixels in total, which is four times the number on a full high-definition TV screen, not everyone is willing to shell out that much money for them. If you’re looking for a smart TV with satisfactory screen resolution yet is surprisingly inexpensive, we recommend the RCA RTR4360-W Roku smart TV.

This budget-friendly TV is now available on Walmart for only $200, which is half its original price. This amazing deal is part of Walmart’s summer clearance sale and won’t last long so you better hurry.

The RCA Roku smart TV has a screen resolution of 1,080 pixels. It doesn’t compare to the stunning picture quality of 4K TVs but it’s good enough. The screen measures 43 inches with a glossy plastic bezel that extends for one inch. Colors on the screen look pretty accurate but what holds us back from fully recommending it is its flat contrast. When you watch a video that has both bright and dark areas on it, the bright spots look okay, but you lose the details in the shadows.

There are two USB ports and a reset button found on the back panel, as well as three HDMI ports, a composite video input, an optical audio output, a 3.5mm headphone jack/aux output, an Ethernet port, and an antenna/cable connector. Control buttons are found on the lower right-hand corner, and its remote control looks pretty basic with only a few keys on it. We actually think this is an asset, though, because it resembles a traditional TV remote, so you won’t struggle to find the right buttons to press.

Integrated into this smart TV is the Roku OS, a powerful streaming system with an intuitive interface that can support virtually every streaming app in existence. You can stream movies and TV shows on Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Google Play and more. You can also play music via Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, and Pandora. Roku arguably has the best cross-platform search available. Most local and national TV channels have their own designated apps on Roku, so finding them is a breeze. You can also use the Roku app to turn your smartphone into a remote in case the actual remote goes missing.

For only $200 on Walmart, you get what you pay for with the RCA Roku TV. Picture quality is fine, and it offers plenty of streaming options at a very low price. Please be aware though that the contrast is poor, even among budget-friendly smart TVs.

If you want more options, check this page out for the best TVs for 2019 or the 4K TVs under $500.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best post-Prime Day deals 2019: 4K TV, wireless earbuds, and Walmart discounts
Up Next

What's new on Amazon Prime Video and what's leaving in August 2019
tcl 55 inch 4k tv deal 4 series walmart
Deals

Walmart drops killer deals on TCL 4K Roku smart TVs after Prime Day

There are quite a few TCL 4K Roku TV deals going on at Walmart right now. With huge price cuts, many of these discounts are just as good, if not better, than Amazon's Prime Day TV deals.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
samsung uhd series smart tv amazon pre prime day deal flat 55 inch 4k 7
Deals

Walmart drops a great deal on this Samsung 50-inch 4K HDR TV

This 50-inch Samsung TV is currently priced at just $328 during Walmart's summer sale. With smart functionality, HDR, and beautiful 4K UHD resolution, you get a lot for that low of a price.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
vizio launch d series 4k ultra hd tv 750 0021
Deals

Walmart slashes prices on Vizio D-Series 4K TVs before Prime Day 2019

There has never been a better time to make the jump to 4K, and the Vizio D-Series UHDTVs are on sale right now from Walmart for super cheap. Whether you want a smaller TV for a bedroom or a big-screen for your home theater, check these out.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

The best 4K TV deals for July 2019: Samsung, LG, and Vizio

A good 4K smart TV is the only way to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. If you're looking to take your home entertainment to the next level, then we've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
berta ionic hair dryer amazon price cut
Deals

Score a hot deal with Amazon’s 63% price cut on the Berta Ionic hair dryer

Dry and style your hair with an awesome hair dryer. Amazon has a sale on the Berta Negative Ionic Hair Blow Dryer that brings its list price of $100 down to just $37. Get more than what you paid for with this 63% price cut. 
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
best tvs under 1000 samsung qled lifestyle
Deals

Don’t miss these incredible Samsung 4K TV, QLED TV, and 8K TV deals

Amazon Prime Day may be over, but Samsung's Black Friday in July sale is just heating up — and with discounts on QLED 4K TVs, 8K TVs, and soundbars, there's never been a better time to breathe fresh life into your entertainment setup.
Posted By Josh Levenson
honeywell portable air cooler walmart price cut co25ae
Deals

Beat the summer heat: Walmart cuts 51% off the Honeywell portable air cooler

This is a perfect moment to get your own air conditioning as Walmart slashed the price of Honeywell CO25AE Portable Evaporative Air Cooler by over 50%. It mormally sells at $672, you can now get it at a stunning price of $330.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
Nintendo Switch review
Deals

Walmart’s Prime Day Nintendo Switch bundle deal is still going on

The best bet for anyone looking to get their hands on Nintendo's latest console is to grab one of the bundle deals that pop up from time to time, and Walmart is still offering its Nintendo Switch offer that it ran during Prime Day.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best cheap Beats by Dre deals
Deals

Beats Solo3 wireless headphones still $140 off on Amazon after Prime Day

While Prime Day may have ended, Amazon has extended some deals for a few days. Wireless headphones are a popular purchase, and now on Amazon, the matte black Beats Solo3 wireless headphones can be yours for just $160.
Posted By William Hank
Nintendo Switch review
Deals

Walmart slashes prices on Xbox One, Sony PS4, and Nintendo Switch games

If you're in the market for a new Xbox One, Sony PS4, or Nintendo Switch games, there are quite a few Walmart discounts to choose from right now. This big sales event only lasts through Sunday, July 21.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
air conditioner deals
Deals

Best air conditioner deals: LG, TCL, and Frigidaire get discounts

We’re well into summer, but the hottest days are yet to come. Here are a few air conditioner deals available online right now for both portable and window-mounted units in a variety of BTU outputs so you can find the right one for your…
Posted By Lucas Coll
walmart knocks down prices on dyson handheld vacuums in post prime day sale v6 trigger vacuum car boat 3
Smart Home

Walmart knocks down prices on Dyson handheld vacuums in post-Prime Day sale

Post-Prime Day sales often include great deals when sellers clear out extra inventory after the sales event. Walmart knocked down the prices on two Dyson V6 Trigger handheld vacuums and one of the deals is clearly better.
Posted By Bruce Brown
walmart slashes prices on dyson ball multi floor upright vacuums post prime day small vacuum 2
Deals

Walmart slashes prices on Dyson Ball multifloor upright vacuums

Walmart continues to offer attractive post-Prime Day deals on Dyson vacuums. In addition to significant price cuts on Dyson cordless handheld vacs, Walmart also slashed the prices of two Dyson upright vacuum models.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best amazon prime day deals 2019
Deals

Amazon Prime Day deals are ending, but you can still get great bargains

Prime Day 2019 has come to an end for Amazon, but that doesn't mean the Prime Day deals are over. With deals from Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon still going on, this massive shopping event is continuing on through the week.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen