If you want better audio from your home theater setup, it’s highly recommended that you buy from soundbar deals. Here’s a nice offer for you to consider — the Vizio V-Series 5.1-channel soundbar for just $200, following a $50 discount from Best Buy. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase if you’re interested in this soundbar bundle though, because there’s no telling if you’ll still be able to pocket the savings if you delay the transaction to tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Vizio V-Series 5.1-channel soundbar

Our guide on how to buy a soundbar explains the numbers in the name of the Vizio V-Series 5.1-channel soundbar. The”5″ refers to the number of channels — in this case, it’s the standard left and right channels, a center channel that improves the clarity of dialog, and two additional channels for surround sound speakers. The “1” refers to the presence of a subwoofer — a 5-inch wireless subwoofer that you can place anywhere that you want in the room for deep booming bass. Combined with DTS: Virtual X that creates virtualized 3D sound, the Vizio V-Series 5.1-channel soundbar promises the highest-quality audio for your living room.

You can connect the Vizio V-Series 5.1-channel soundbar to your TV using HDMI, but you can also play music from your smartphones on the soundbar through Bluetooth. You can also call your favorite digital assistant, whether it’s Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple’s Siri, through the soundbar, which is one of the most helpful features that you can find among the best soundbars.

For those who aren’t impressed by the audio output of their purchase from TV deals, you’ll need to invest in a soundbar like the Vizio V-Series 5.1-channel soundbar. For just $200, which is $50 off its original price of $250, you’ll enjoy much better sound that will make a huge difference on your movie nights. You need to proceed with your purchase of the Vizio V-Series 5.1-channel soundbar immediately though, because there’s a chance that stocks are already running out. Add it to your cart and check out as fast as possible, or else you may miss out on the discount.

Editors' Recommendations