Walmart slashes the price of the Fitbit Versa smartwatch before Christmas

walmart deals on fitbit versa and charge 3 gift
If you’re scrambling to find some great last-minute gifts, Fitbit watches are being hugely discounted online from Walmart. The Fitbit Versa is discounted to match the same price it was on Black Friday so you’ll be getting the best available price for the popular smartwatch. The Fitbit Charge 3 and other Fitbit models are also on sale for the holiday season, just in time for that special person on your nice list. If you were looking to gift a smartwatch, take advantage of Walmart’s holiday deals.

The market for high tech gadgets such as smartwatches have been a huge hit and will continue to grow. In fact the Fitbit Versa was released just this April and the Fitbit Charge 3 was released two months ago in October. You don’t have to be a pro runner or athlete to use the fitness watch. With all the festive holiday parties this season a smartwatch that tracks your daily steps, heart rate, and sleep time will help anyone get on track with their fitness goals. Check out some of the deals below and find a Fitbit that suits you.

Fitbit Versa – $149

Fitbit Versa review
The Fitbit Versa in Rose Gold and Black only is being discounted by $51, making it only $149. The Versa has all the original Fitbit Ionic smartwatch features along with built-in GPS. It tracks workouts, heart rate, sleep, and menstrual cycle, using SmartTrack. The wearable watch is water-resistant up to 50 meters and compatible with most smartphones similar to the Apple Watch. The best part is that, unlike the Apple Watch, the battery can last as long as four days. Grab this watch and start making progress on your workouts by monitoring your pace and tracking your heart rate as you get faster and better.

If you haven’t gotten a Fitbit now is your chance to experience all the benefits of having a fitness tracker.

Fitbit Charge 3 — $129

best walmart deals on apple watch garmin and fitbit charge 3 advanced heart rate fitness tracker

The Charge 3 is being discounted by $21, making it just $129, which is just a little more than its $120 Black Friday price. Its slim design is the one of its main distinctions from the Fitbit Versa because it does not allow you to see your fitness stats on display. It tracks your activity to know when you work out, how many steps you take, and hours you sleep, and over time will recommend how to improve your fitness routine.

There’s no telling how long these deals will last or if these devices will still be in stock as Christmas Day is fast approaching, so hurry to take advantage of these discounts.

Other Fitbit Models on sale

These other Fitbit models from Amazon are also on sale and still in stock to arrive before Christmas if you have Amazon Prime. If you’re on a tighter budget this season but still want a wearable fitness tracker, these Fitbits can be the perfect stocking stuffers to surprise your loved one.

Fitbit Alta HR — $126 (originally $150)

Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate + Fitness — $118 (originally $150)

Fitbit Flex 2 — $59 (originally $100)

Looking for more great deals? Find Amazon deals, stocking stuffers, and much more on our curated deals page.

