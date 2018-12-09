Digital Trends
Walmart is offering Google Home starter kits for under $50

Jacob Kienlen
By

With so many different smart home sales going on this holiday season, it can be easy to go overboard with your purchases. Amazon has led the pack with smart security systems, video doorbells, and Amazon Echo devices — offering great prices for anyone wanting to go all out. Though these large smart home bundles are quite impressive, they aren’t that helpful for shoppers only looking for the essentials. Which is why Walmart is offering steep discounts on the only Google Home products you really need.

If you’re hoping to save big on Google Home devices before the holiday deals come to an end, there’s no better time than right now. These starter bundles work great as Christmas gifts for parents, or pretty much anyone looking to get their smart home started — with the added benefit of being gentle on your wallet.

Google Smart TV Kit — $49

walmart google home mini starter kits smart tv kit

This smart home bundle is for those who love to stream. For under $50, you get a Google Home Mini (comparable to the Echo Dot) and a Chromecast. These two items combined will allow you to stream your favorite shows, browse Netflix, or navigate Hulu with ease. You will also get full access to Google Smart Assistant for pretty much everything else. Though the Google Home Mini is small, it still works great as a Bluetooth speaker and can answer just about any question you could think of.

Normally priced at $74 when you purchase the items separately, this Google Home bundle is down to just $49 for a limited time.

Buy Now

Google Smart Light Starter Kit — $35

walmart google home mini starter kits smart lighting

This slightly more affordable smart home bundle is for anyone only looking for some minor integration within their home. For just $35, you get a Google Home Mini and a smart light bulb. This is great for apartments, living rooms, and anyone who hates getting up to turn a light on. All you need to do is plug in the smart bulb and Google Home Assistant will be able to adjust the lighting with simple voice commands.

Normally priced at $55, this smart lighting kit down to just $35 from Walmart right now.

Buy Now

Google Home Mini (2-Pack) — $50

walmart google home mini starter kits minis

Smart home integration only works well if you have a smart speaker within earshot at any given time. If you only have a Google Home device in your living room, you’re going to have a hard time interacting with it from a different room. Which is why you need more than one Google Home Mini if you’re house or apartment is larger than just a single living space.

Normally priced at $78, this 2-pack of Google Home devices is available for only $50 at Walmart.

Buy Now

