Best Wayfair Way Day Deals 2020: All the best deals, all in one place

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Way Day is here! For today and tomorrow only, Wayfair is discounting everything from decor and furniture to tech items like robot vacuums and more. These deals won’t last long, and this might be your only chance to get well-priced tech home goods for a while, so start shopping. We’ve rounded up the best must-have items from this sale below so you don’t have to spend hours looking for what you need.

Shop The Sale

Shop by Section

Shop Area Rugs in the Way Day Sale

Shop Bedding in the Way Day Sale

Shop Bedroom Furniture in the Way Day Sale

Shop Curtains in the Way Day Sale

Shop Decor & Pillows in the Way Day Sale

Shop Dining Furniture in the Way Day Sale

Shop Kitchen & Small Electrics in the Way Day Sale

Shop Lawn & Garden Decor in the Way Day Sale

Shop Lighting in the Way Day Sale

Shop Living Room Seating in the Way Day Sale

Shop Major Appliances in the Way Day Sale

Shop Mattresses in the Way Day Sale

Shop Office Furniture in the Way Day Sale

Shop Outdoor Furniture in the Way Day Sale

Shop Storage Solutions in the Way Day Sale

Shop Tabletop in the Way Day Sale

NutriBullet Personal Blender — $64, was 110

If you’re a health freak or have a friend who is, you know why a NutriBullet is an important addition to your kitchen. Built to break down everything from fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds to give you the perfect smoothie, this no-waste filter will make sure every part of your favorite fruit is used to completion. The removable top that holds your drink is easily detachable and can be safely placed in your dishwasher without any concerns. If you’re not a smoothie drinker, remember you can also use this blender to make milkshakes, frozen drinks, dips, spreads, and more. Get the NutriBullet now for just $64 — usually priced at $110.

Buy at Wayfair

Aorda Air Purifier with HEPA Filter — $84, was $102

There’s never been a better time to invest in an air filter. With COVID-19 particles circulating in the atmosphere, wildfires still blazing on, and fall allergies coming into play, having clear, non-contaminated air is really important. With the Aorda air purifier, you’ll be able to filter out 99% of harmful dust particles and odors and even be able to use this product at night with its whisper-soft sleep mode. There are also three fan modes and an included HEPA filter which should last for about six months. Say goodbye to your seasonal allergies and sniffles with the Aorda air purifier, now on sale for only $84.

Buy at Wayfair

Google Nest Learning Thermostat — $230, was $250

If you’re part of the Google Home ecosystem, the Nest Thermostat is the perfect addition. This smart thermostat learns your schedule and automatically turns down when you leave, so you never have to worry about leaving your heating or cooling systems on when you’re in a hurry. The Nest Thermostat is also GPS-enabled so it doesn’t just keep track of when you’re entering or leaving your home but it also spots you from across the room and lights up to show you the daily weather and indoor temperature. Like every Google product, you can use your voice assistant with Nest and even have this smart thermostat auto-schedule for you which can help you save up to 15% on your cooling bills. Buy the Nest Thermostat now for only $230, $20 off of its original price of $250.

Buy at Wayfair

iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum — $250, was $294

The Roomba’s three-stage cleaning system will lift and suction dirt from your carpets, hardwood floors, rugs, tiles, and more. A special edge-sweeping brush will collect even the tiniest of dust particles from all the hidden nooks and crannies of your home. Even if you have a multi-floored home, the Roomba can function easily and has cliff-detection sensors so you never have to worry about your robot vacuum toppling over the stairs. The Roomba is also completely hassle-free: Once it’s done cleaning or runs low on battery this robot vacuum automatically docks and recharges. Your smart vacuum also has dirt detection sensors and automatically cleans certain dust-laden parts of your floors more thoroughly. Get the iRobot Roomba 614 for $250 — usually priced at $294.

Buy at Wayfair

This portable air conditioner does everything from cooling your room to dehumidifying and circulating air evenly across your space. This product is also operable via remote control so you can change the speed of your air conditioner even if you’re half asleep under the covers. The fans are pretty quiet too, causing no hindrance when you’re trying to get a long night’s sleep. There’s also mini wheels at the bottom so you can move this energy-efficient air conditioner anywhere you want in the room. Get this versatile air conditioner form Black + Decker now only $265, down from its original price of $400.

Buy at Wayfair

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations