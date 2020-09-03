B&H Photo Labor Day Sale 2020: The 5 best deals

Labor Day sales are kicking off early this year, and it’s the right time to load up on some of the best tech out there, from brands like Apple and LG, at a giant discount. While many Labor Day sales won’t arrive until next weekend, retailers are taking advantage of the run-up to getting last-generation tech off their shelves. It’s a great time to visit B&H and score a new iPad, new AirPods with charging case, a gaming laptop and way more. These kinds of discounts only come one a year, so don’t sleep on them.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case — $135, was $160

When it comes to truly wireless earbuds, there’s a reason Apple has developed such a devoted following with their AirPods. These are the second generation of the AirpPods offerrig incomparable Bluetooth convenience, as well as five hours of battery life, plus a wireless charging case that delivers and extra 24 hours of juice. During calls some added tech works hand in hand with dual microphones to filter out background noise and to make sure your own voice comes through as clearly as possible. The new AirPods have the H1 chip, for an upgraded performance and better connections to your other devices, and offer 50% increased talk time over their predecessors. These are consistently some of the highest-rated wireless earbuds out there, so getting them for $25 is a no-brainer.

LG G7 Fit — $170, was $420

Before we even get into the details, know that this is a fantastic Android phone, with Google Lens technology for only $170, that’s more than half off the original price. On top of that, this phone is a photographer’s dream. With a rear 16MP camera and a front 8 MP camera, it also has a built-in A.I. Cam, that suggests the best light and angle with which to take photos and can tell automatically what’s your shooting. It can also recognize up to three people in a shot, so it’’s great for portraits, as well as selfies or pics of the kids. There’s fingerprint ID, as well as facial and voice recognition, Google assistant integration and 32 GB of storage. It’s an everyday miracle phone, for way less than an everyday price.

OnePlus 7T — $400, was $600

There’s a lot to like about theis OnePlus 7T 128GB smartphone. To begin with, those 128 GB of storage are going to be a godsend to anyone who likes to travel with a good deal of “stuff” be that photos, videos and movies, or music. This is the perfect traveler phone, whether you’re looking at a daily commute or longer trips. First off, the screen is huge. It’s a 6.55-inch 2,400 x 1,080 AMOLED touchscreen, which is hard to beat for watching videos on the go. It has triple rear cameras (incluing one that is an impressive 48MP), a 16 MP front camera, and is outfitted with Android 10, so you can look for all kinds of compatible ease with all of your Android tech.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 — $700, was $750

People hear “gaming laptop” and they think they’re going to have to break the bank, but it’s not true. Lenovos 15.6 IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop has amazing features for gamers, but works excellently as an everyday computer as well, if you also need it for work projects or school. We love the 2.5GHz Intel Core i5-10300H quad-core processor, which can handle the newest games, coupled with the 8GB of DDR4-2933 memory. That’s on top of a lightning-quick 256GB M.2 NVMe solid-state drive that works alongside a 1TB 5,400 rpm hard drive. But for some gamers, it can be all about the visuals, and this laptop has you covered with 1,920 x 1,080 resolution IPS (in-plane switching), boasting 60Hz display, with graphics coming through an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. This is a laptop that came to play, for less than $700!

A number of us are switching our daily and work computers from laptops to tablets, and the iPad Pro is one of the devices to blame. Compared to an 11-inch iPad, this going to feel a lot more like working on a computer with that big, beautiful liquid retina screen. The home button is gone and there’s less bezel and more screen. The Pro is fast; it not only outpaces the iPad but a good deal of the laptops out there as well, thanks to an eight-core graphics processor and an A12X Bionic chip with Neural engine. The iPad Pro is also much brighter than the iPad and the TrueTone technology responds to changes of light around it with amazing precision. Apple has eliminated the scrolling lags of the iPad with the Pro’s 120hz ProMotion display refresh rate. There’s Face ID, triple the storage, killer cameras (7MP front and 12MP rear) and Magic Keyboard capabilities. Finally, there’s USB-C connection, for the faster charge and data transfers. It’s as beautiful as tablets get, and you can have it for $350 off.

