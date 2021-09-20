With plenty of great new Apple products recently announced, now is the time to snap up slightly older tech for less with some fantastic offers on Apple products at Amazon. With big discounts available on AirPods, iPads, and Apple Watches, this is a fantastic time to buy new Apple technology for less than usual. You won’t be disappointed, provided you don’t wait too long to snap up one of these deals. Let’s take a look at all the best offers going on right now.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case — $119, was $159

With $40 off, the Apple AirPods just got even more appealing. Working brilliantly alongside all your Apple devices, they promise easy setup and quick access to Siri with a simple utterance of “Hey Siri.” With easy controls that allow you to play or skip forward easily, the focus is consistently on making your life easier every step of the way. They look great, too, with 4 to 5 hours of battery life keeping you listening for longer. A wired charging case offers even more battery life on top of that.

Apple Watch SE — $249, was $279

Considered the best smartwatch for most people, according to our Apple Watch SE review, a $30 discount makes this device all the more appealing. The Apple Watch SE offers a large retina OLED display, a processor that’s up to two times faster than the Apple Watch Series 3, and the ability to track all your workouts with a minimum of hassle. You can easily take calls and reply to texts from your wrist, saving you the effort of digging your phone out of your pocket any time you need to check it.

Apple AirPods Pro — $197, was $249

Some of the best earbuds out there, the Apple AirPods Pro offer adaptive EQ that automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear so you get the best sound quality possible. Alongside that, they also offer active noise cancellation for a more immersive experience no matter how noisy it is around you while you listen. A transparency mode means you can easily listen in as and when needed, to, with three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips that ensure the right fit for your ears. Sweat and water resistant, the Apple AirPods Pro are able to cope with relaxing evenings and a gym workout without a problem.

Apple Watch Series 6 — $345, was $399

One of the best smartwatches out there, the Apple Watch Series 6 is a dream to use. Besides the usual smartwatch features of GPS, the ability to track workouts, and monitor notifications, it also allows you to measure your blood oxygen levels via a new sensor and app, as well as check your heart rhythm with the ECG app. On top of that, its always-on Retina display is 2.5 times brighter outdoors when your wrist is down, plus it’s faster than previous models.

Apple iPad Air — $500, was $600

The best iPad for everyone, the iPad Air is just $500 at checkout right now, making it an incredibly attractive deal. The iPad offers a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, an A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, plus up to 10 hours of battery life. It’s ideal for both work and play with a 12MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD front camera, plus Touch ID support to boost security. Support for the Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Apple Pencil (2nd-generation) means it’s really flexible to match your needs so it’s great for sketching, taking notes, or simply playing games.

Apple iPad Pro — $749, was $799

The definitive tablet according to our iPad Pro review, the iPad Pro is a dream to use if you’re looking for a powerhouse. It uses Apple’s M1 chip for fantastic performance backed up by a gorgeous 11-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone and P3 wide color support. Alongside that is a TrueDepth camera system featuring an Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage which means the lens will follow you around on all your video calls. All-day battery life and a Thunderbolt port along with four-speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones ensure the Apple iPad Pro is a great replacement to your laptop.

