Planning on upgrading your home into a smart abode? Now’s a great time to take the plunge. Amazon and Best Buy have kicked off their own Labor Day sales, offering smart home devices at fantastic discounted prices. Whether you want to automate floor cleaning, personalize your room’s lighting, or add security to your home, we have rounded up here seven amazing deals for you to consider.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) — $30, was $50

Want Alexa responding to your every question or command? The Echo Dot does just that and at an affordable price. This little device flaunts a honey puck shape designed with different controls and four microphone holes at the top. The third-generation model is made beefier, offering enhanced and more powerful sound quality all thanks to its 360-degree firing 1.6-inch speaker which is larger compared to those found in the older versions. You can ask this smart speaker questions or to do things for you, including checking the weather, playing music, and making phone calls. The companion Alexa app ushers in a lot of convenient functions, including setting up a music service (such as Spotify) so you can utilize it as a regular speaker and jam out to your favorite tunes.

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) — $80, was $100

Increase the security in the main access point of your house with the Ring Video Doorbell. The second-generation model operates with a built-in rechargeable battery pack, offering the convenience of wireless installation. Together with the free Ring app, it allows you to see, hear, and speak with visitors or check in on what’s happening at your doorstep 24/7. You can also choose to customize the motion zone settings to focus on specific areas and minimize false alerts. Pair this video doorbell with an Alexa device to get announcements when the sensors detect someone or if anyone presses the doorbell.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 — $100, was $110

Hot coffee drinkers will surely find love with the Ember Smart Mug. This drinking cup intelligently wakes up when filled with hot liquid and can automatically switch into sleep mode when not in use. It has enough battery capacity to keep your drink at your desired temperature for a maximum of 1.5 hours, or even all day long when used together with the included charging coaster. With the accompanying app, you’ll be able to set temperature, receive notifications, customize the LED color, and more. The mug is coated with scratch-resistant ceramic and is handwash-safe.

Philips Hue Multicolor Ambiance LED Starter Kit — $100, was 110

Elevate the lighting in your home with the Philips Hue Multicolor Ambiance LED Starter Kit which consists of three bulbs, a dimmer switch, and a bridge. The bulbs boast 16 million whites and colors, complete with various shades and intensity levels that you can choose from to read, relax, concentrate, and do chores comfortably. Use your smartphone or tablet as a remote control and create ideal settings by customizing or synchronizing the lights to match your music, games, and TV shows. You can combine this kit with Nest or Samsung SmartThings systems for added automation, or pair with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, or Alexa for voice-activated control.

Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera — $135, was $180

Security cameras don’t only work as deterrents or additional protection for your home. They can also be used to check in on your kids or pets. The Blink XT2 works great for either situation, as it boasts the capacity to be used both indoors and outdoors. It also operates wirelessly, so you can set it up virtually anywhere as long as it’s within the range of your network. The camera can record videos clearly day and night, thanks to its 1080p HD video capacity and infrared HD night vision. With the companion Blink app, you can make use of the two-way audio function, view livestreams, and check video clips. Hook it up with an Alexa device for the added convenience of voice control.

iRobot Roomba 675 — $249, $300

If you need a solid yet affordable automated floor care helper, might we suggest the iRobot Roomba 675? This little robot comes with a three-stage cleaning system that’s great to use on both carpets and hard floors. Cleaning starts with the multi-surface brushes and edge-sweeping brush that loosens hair and dirt, which are then picked up and trapped into the suction channel. Additionally, this robot vacuum is equipped with intelligent sensors to ensure efficient navigation and thorough coverage of the floors. It even connects to the Wi-Fi and comes with a companion app, meaning you can control it whether you are on the other side of the house or miles away. Hands-free control is also possible when hooked up with an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant device.

Google Nest Secure Alarm System — $250, was $400

Whether you’re worried about parcel thieves or concerned about bad guys breaking in while you’re out, your home will benefit from an alarm system. Nowadays, there’s no need for costly and complicated hardwired systems, thanks to the vast sea of good-value and do-it-yourself options like the Google Nest Secure Alarm System. This kit includes different components: The Nest Guard which is equipped with a keypad, a motion sensor, and a loud alarm; and sensors that can identify if windows or doors open. Use the Nest app to activate or deactivate the alarm, get security alerts, and more.

