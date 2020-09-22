Amazon Big Fall Sale 2020: 7 deals you can’t afford to miss

Amazon has just kicked off its Big Fall Sale ahead of Prime Day 2020 which is launching later this year. The Big Fall Sale focuses on working and learning from home in this year that’s led us all to being indoors and working from home a lot more than ever before. With plenty of great deals out there, we’ve narrowed things down to eight of the best deals at Amazon right now. Alternatively, hit the button below to see the full range that Amazon has cut prices on.

Boss Office Fabric Office Chair — $75, was $145

It’s important to have the right posture and level of comfort when you’re working at your desk, even if your desk is located at home rather than the office. The Boss Office Products Perfect Posture Delux Fabric Task Chair is a great price at just $75, saving you $70 on the usual price, and it’s ideal for looking after your body. A contoured office chair, it has lumbar support which will protect your back as well as relieve stress on your legs. It also has extensive seat height adjustments so it’s ideal for any adult height. Keep your body safe and your wallet happy with this great deal.

Apple AirPods Pro — $220, was $250

Apple’s best AirPods yet, the Apple AirPods Pro are a great option whether you need earbuds for blocking out surrounding noise at home or if you want to head out for a walk around the local area and take in a fun podcast. The earphones offer great Active Noise Cancellation along with a Transparency mode so you can choose to hear the sounds around you as and when needed. Adaptive EQ means the music is automatically tuned to your ears so you get a superior listening experience. With a $30 saving right now, this is a great time to make a purchase.

SHW Electric Adjustable Standing Desk — $270, was $300

A good desk is worth its weight in gold when working from home. Fortunately, the SHW Electric Height Adjustable Computer Desk is far cheaper than gold, costing $270 instead of the usual $300. The desk offers telescopic legs that just between a sitting and standing desk, depending on whether you want to get some exercise in or not. With a fully motorized lift, whatever you choose is convenient, and this chair looks good, too. An extensive wire management system means everything looks smart at all times. With $30 off, this is a great time to upgrade your desk for the coming months.

Chromebooks are currently tough to track down because they are so useful and well-priced. Right now, Amazon has stock of the latest HP Chromebook, 11.6-inch and, even better, it’s $60 off the usual price. It has an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory and 32GB of eMMC storage. As an inexpensive way to be productive, it’s ideal if you mostly work on the cloud and you don’t have to invest in anything more high-end. It’s lightweight enough to take out and about with you as well, for those times when you’re not working from home.

Apple iPad Mini — $350, was $400

Apple’s best iPad Mini yet, this latest tablet is $50 off at Amazon and is ideal for fun and work at home. With a 7.9-inch Retina Display, A12 Bionic processor, and 8MP back camera and 7MP FaceTime camera, it’s ideal whether you’re taking video calls for work, or playing the latest games on Apple Arcade. It’s small enough to easily toss into your bag, too. With $50 off, this is the perfect time to snap one up.

Acer Aspire 5 — $550, was $580

With a modest $30 saving, the Acer Aspire 5 15.6-inch FHD 1080P laptop is that extra bit more attractive. It offers an AMD Ryzen 3 3200U processor, 8GB of memory, 128GB of SSD storage along with an extra 5,500GB hard drive, plus all the other neat extras that make a laptop more attractive like a backlit keyboard. It’s ideal for work purposes and can even handle a little casual gaming, as well as plenty of streaming of your favorite shows. Ordinarily $580, you save $30 right now.

Apple MacBook Air — $900, was $1,000

Keen for the latest Apple MacBook Air? How about saving $100 on the usual price? For $900, you get a 13-inch screen, the latest 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory, 256GB of SSD storage, and an incredibly stylish system. The MacBook Air includes the far improved backlit Magic Keyboard as well as provides Touch ID for added security. With up to 11 hours of battery life, this is a fantastic purchase for the MacOS enthusiast.

