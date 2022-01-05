There’s a SECRET SALE on Apple products at Amazon today

Apple devices are always extremely in demand, especially for those who are already deep into the Apple ecosystem. Not only is the brand renowned for their powerful devices, but they’re also well known for making some of the best tech accessories on the market. From smartwatches to TV boxes, they’ve captured much of the market on sleek but powerful electronics. Discounts on the most coveted products, such as MacBook deals, tend to be rare so we’re always excited to share big Apple deals with readers. If you’ve had your eye on completing your device collection with something from these AirPods deals, today’s your lucky day. There’s an amazing secret sale happening right now on Amazon with tons of Apple products, including Apple Watch deals and Apple TV deals. Keep reading for some fantastic deals.

Apple AirPods 3 — $170, was $179

The 3rd-generation Apple AirPods is a giant leap forward in every single way. When we reviewed the Apple AirPods 3, we called them “an excellent upgrade to Apple’s iconic true wireless earbuds.” These earbuds retain the look, spectacular battery life, and deep integration with Apple devices while providing significant updates in terms of charging, sound quality, and usability. First, if you’ve been using the original AirPods or AirPods 2, you’ll immediately notice the different shape that makes them more secure on your ear. Coupled with IPX4 water resistance, you’ll finally be able to confidently wear these on a run or to the gym. You’ll also notice the improved sound profile, with a full soundstage similar to the AirPods Pro along with support for Apple’s new spatial audio format. Lastly, the battery life has gotten longer, with up to six hours per charge and a total of 30 hours with the case. On Amazon, you can pick up the Apple AirPods 3 for just $170, which is $9 off the regular price of $179. Hit that Buy Now button before this amazing deal expires.

Apple TV 4K — $170, was $179

If you’re on the hunt for a TV box that integrates wonderfully with the Apple ecosystem, look no further than the Apple TV 4K. In our Apple TV 4K review, we praised it for its snappy performance, app support, and improved remote control. This box lets you stream from hundreds of services, including the most popular apps like Netflix, Apple TV+, and Hulu. You also get Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support to ensure that you’re getting the best sound and visual quality possible when paired with a compatible TV. You’ll also love the brand-new Siri remote, which is one of the best input systems we’ve seen for a smart TV device. The touch-sensitive clickpad at the center is terrific as it gives you the option of using tactile buttons to scrub through content or of using the touch-sensitive center to navigate. Right now on Amazon, you can get the 2021 Apple TV 4K for only $170, which is $9 off the standard price of $179. If this is the TV upgrade you’ve been looking for, hit that Buy Now button below before this deal disappears.

Apple AirPods Pro — $197, was $249

The Apple AirPods Pro are Apple’s best truly wireless earbuds yet. In fact, in our Apple AirPods Pro review, we called them a “huge win for Apple.” Not only do they pair effortlessly with all types of Apple devices, but these sleek, in-ear audio peripherals also have excellent audio quality thanks to Apple’s balanced, engaging sound profile. They also have some of the best active noise cancellation around, letting you completely block out outside sounds if you’re in a noisy environment. If you frequently have to make and answer calls, you’ll also appreciate the exceptional call quality thanks to the crystal-clear microphones and Apple’s voice-processing technology. If these wireless earbuds catch your eye, this is the perfect time to get them. You can pick up the Apple AirPods Pro for just $197 today at Amazon. That’s $52 off the regular price of $249 — an absolute steal of a price. Hit that Buy Now button and upgrade your on-the-go listening experience right now.

Apple Watch Series 7 — $369, was $399

If you’re an iPhone user, the Apple Watch Series 7 is the No. 1 smartwatch you should consider. In our Apple Watch Series 7 review, we called it “the best smartwatch you can buy” because of its iconic form factor, impressive feature-set, and massive upgrades over previous generations of Apple watches. As soon as you see the new Apple Watch, you’ll notice the larger screen and the smaller bezels, which gives you even more real-estate to look at apps and notifications while staying stylish on your hand. You’ll also love the fantastic personalization options, with many different watch faces as well as the ability to quickly swap out straps for various situations. These also have some of the best health tracking around, with measurements for blood oxygen, ECG, and daily activity, among others. Also, this is the most durable Apple Watch yet, with a crack-resistant front crystal display, IP6X dust resistance, and water resistance up to 50 meters. If you’re interested in getting the best smartwatch around right now, Amazon has a deal that brings down the price from $399 down to $369, which is a $30 discount. Hit that Buy Now button as soon as possible — there’s no telling when this deal ends.

Apple MacBook Air M1 — $950, was $999

When we reviewed the Apple MacBook Air M1, we said that it “finally fulfills the promise of a small laptop without performance restraints.” Despite not having a fan, Apple’s brand-new M1 chip is so power-efficient that it doesn’t even need active cooling to maintain top-tier performance. Whether you’re editing a video, browsing through the web, or coding up a storm, you’ll love the M1 chip’s exceptional performance. On top of that, the chip provides amazing battery all-day battery life that you can top up using the USB-C charging port. The MacBook Air also continues Apple’s tradition of rock-solid build quality, with a gorgeous, sleek chassis that hardly bends when you push it down with force. On top of that, you get an amazing keyboard and touchpad, perfect for when you need to stay productive on the go. The Apple MacBook Air is easily one of the best laptops you can get right now for under $1,000, and this Amazon deal only makes it better. You can get this device for only $950, which is $49 off the regular price tag of $999. Hit that Buy Now button before Amazon entirely runs out of stock.

