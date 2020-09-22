What is Way Day 2020? The beginner’s guide to Wayfair deals

You’ve heard Black Friday and Cyber Monday, of course, and then there’s Prime Day, Amazon’s giant two-day sale event. But did you know there’s also a Way Day? That’s right, there’s one more entire day of sales you can add to your calendar. This one is from the giant retailer Wayfair, which focuses on goods for the home. As early as next week, you can be relaxing in a new recliner, enjoying new outdoor furniture, or applying new smart home products to your home!

What is Way Day?

In simplest terms, Way Day is Wayfair’s chance to offer its customers a frenzy of the most deeply discounted items in its inventory. This event is an absolute bonanza for any home decor enthusiast, or for anyone looking to renovate, replace home furnishings, move, and especially those who have a new home to fill.

Way Day started in 2018, as a way for Wayfair, a giant e-retailer, to compete with Amazon’s Prime Day and other online mega sales. Unlike Amazon, which offers everything from drones to tools to food to books, Wayfair tends to focus on goods for the home. On its website, you’ll be astounded at the range of home design items. We’re not just talking about couches and window treatments. There’s everything you need for your bath and bedroom, a giant baby section, decor and pillow, lighting, as well as an absolutely giant kitchen selection.

In the past, we’ve seen Wayfair slash prices by as much as 80% on items for the home. So, come Way Day, you might land a duvet cover and sheet set, or vanity lights for your bathroom, a totally new set of drinkware or tableware, or the sectional sofa that will absolutely save your living room—all at a fraction of their regular prices. And even if you don’t need anything new, if you just need some creative and amazing storage solutions to order what you already have, Wayfair can help you with those, too.

When is Way Day?

Way Day will take place on Wednesday, September 23. The event begins at midnight ET on Wednesday and ends on Friday, September 25, at 3 a.m. ET.

And there’s more than just discounts to tune in for. Over the entirety of Way Day, Wayfair ships for free, which makes any sale items that much more attractive.

That said, in the run-up to Way Day, which is right now, Wayfair tends to whet shoppers appetites with some incredible preview sales. A quick look on Wayfair’s site reveals that there are already some limited-time deals on bedroom items, dining sets, patio furniture, and recliners.

The best deals tend to fall on Way Day, so what makes the most sense is to browse now, and mark any key items you’d like to buy. When Way Day officially hits on Wednesday, log back in, see if any of your chosen goods have been discounted, and snatch them up.

